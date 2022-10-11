NEW TAMPA — The public is invited to take a sneak peek of what’s happening at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center. It will serve as a premier venue that will offer exciting shows and event space for hire.
A ribbon cutting has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Adrienne Rouse, recreation services manager for Hillsborough County, stated that to participate in a walk-through of the center, appropriate attire such as long pants and closed-toe shoes must be worn. A hard hat will be provided.
“The building’s not occupied as of yet, there’s still some completion that needs to be done with the construction project,” Rouse said.
The New Tampa Performing Arts Center will be a shared facility with room for performing arts groups to host workshops, practices, and meeting spaces. It will be a 350-seat venue with retractable seats that can transform the room into a multi-purpose room.
Additionally, there will be four dance studios, administration spaces, catering room, shop, two dressing rooms, a green room, and a piano storage room.
The New Tampa Performing Arts Center is owned by the county and will be managed by Parks and Recreation for the next couple of years, to be followed by a reevaluation period for partners. Rouse expects the facility to open early next year, with a performance already scheduled with the New Tampa Players in March.
At the moment, Parks and Recreation is getting ready to start interviewing for management positions by the end of October.
“When I was made aware that Parks and Recreation was going to inherit the responsibility for managing the performing arts center, I had all of a sudden many calls from around the area,” Rouse said. “I can tell you the New Tampa area is very rich with the performing arts.”
Local ballet groups and theatre groups have embraced and appreciated this new opportunity in the neighborhood, Rouse said. Bookings for shows a year out have already been initiated. Rouse said that if you look around Hillsborough County, community centers are strategically placed from Carrollwood and South Tampa to the Straz Center in downtown.
“There was nothing really in the north, so I’m assuming that’s why they targeted that area,” Rouse said. “They realized we had all of this new growth, we don’t have a location out here and this seems to be something this community is really focused on.”
Rouse said she looks forward to seeing the performing arts center offer a variety of shows in a range of mediums. Comedians, dance groups, theatre acts and more are just some of the acts in the mix.
