BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County Transit announced Aug. 23 that it has implemented a new electronic payment system to make using TheBus even easier.
The system, called “Flamingo Fares,” lets riders pay for transit using a reloadable smartcard or smartphone app, and it can be used with other participating transit agencies, including Hillsborough (HART/TECO Line Streetcar System), Pasco (PCPT) and Pinellas (PSTA/Jolley Trolley).
According to a press release, riders can tap their FlamingoFares smartcard or app on the reader placed aboard transit vehicles. Fares will automatically be capped at the daily or monthly rate, no matter how much a passenger rides, providing a savings to the rider. Riders can register, check their balance, reload their cards and do more at www.FlamingoFares.com.
Citizens can “Join the Flock” by visiting Hernando County Transit staff during the public outreach schedule. During these outreach opportunities, citizens can register and receive a Flamingo Fares card at no cost and receive additional information on Flamingo Fares. For information on reduced fares, contact Hernando County Transit at 352-754-4444 to determine eligibility and set up a smartcard or app. The schedule is:
• Aug. 31
10 a.m. to noon: Spring Hill Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
2 to 4 p.m.: West Library Branch, 6335 Blackbird Ave., Brooksville
• Sept. 1
10 a.m. to noon: Main Branch, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville
Noon to 4 p.m: Spring Hill Library Branch, 9220 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• Sept. 2
10 a.m. to noon: West Library Branch, 6334 Blackbird Ave., Brooksville
2 p.m. to noon: Main Branch, 238 Howell Ave., Brooksville
Flamingo cards can also be purchased at the following retail locations:
• 7-Eleven #32718 — 4710 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
• 7-Eleven #24069 — 6016 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• 7-Eleven #38419 — 1285 Commercial Way, Spring Hill
• 7-Eleven #32791 — 14333 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• Nature Coast Mobil and Car Wash — 4275 Mariner Blvd., Spring Hill
• Amscot 39 — 11148 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• Amscot 91 — 7150 Forest Oaks Blvd., Spring Hill
• Great Treat #1 — 13075 Spring Hill Drive, Spring Hill
• Amscot 37 — 19422 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
• Amscot 79 — 13370 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
• 7-Eleven #38750 — 940 S. Broad St., Brooksville
• 7-Eleven #40330 — 7170 Barclay Ave., Brooksville
• 7-Eleven #32859 — 15310 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville
Call Hernando County Transit (TheBus) at 352-754-4444 or visit www.HernandoBus.com for more information on Flamingo Fares, or visit the public outreach opportunities listed above.
