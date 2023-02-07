NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey’s new chief of police, Robert P. Kochen, is coming to the force from 10 years as police chief in Tarpon Springs, but he lives in the city and knows it well. He’s lived here twice, first in 1987.
“I moved down here (to Florida) for my career,” the Long Island, N.Y., native told the Suncoast News. “My parents moved down here. My choice was to stay and work in New York City or Nassau County or come down here. Florida was growing, and I saw that departments would be growing, too.” So, armed with an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Nassau Community College, he made the move.
When work took him to Pinellas County, he had to move to meet its residency requirements, but when he wound up in Tarpon Springs, which has no such requirement, they moved back.
“My wife and I moved back up here to New Port Richey area in 1996, and we’ve been here ever since,” he said. Plus, they like it.
“My daughter used to do Richey Suncoast Theatre. My kids used to play on Discovery Playground. It was such a great attraction. I’ve been here a long time.”
He worked his way up, over 32 years, in the Tarpon Springs Police Department, from patrol officer to police chief, picking up a bachelor of Arts from Tampa College and a master’s of business administration from Florida Tech along the way.
“I’ve done all of the jobs. I started at the bottom. I did vice, detective work. I was a sergeant, I was a captain, both administrative side and the operation side. I was at command levels for 21 years, chief for the last 12. Two of them were acting, and the last 10 permanent.
“You have to start at the bottom, but I think it's good if you start at the bottom, because you get to see the whole organization, you get that breadth of experience. It's the people, the sergeants and the officers — those are the folks that carry out your organizational mission. They get the job done. That’s where the rubber hits the road; that's what makes or breaks you.
“So you’ve got to support those folks.”
Kochen says relationships outside his department are just as crucial.
“During my stint as chief, my city manager also utilized me as his chief assistant. So I was for seven years going over to City Hall and working with the department heads. So I have a really good, broad-based knowledge of how operations work. I think that was one of the big things that our city manager, Debbie Manns, liked.
“First of all, I’m from the area, I know New Port Richey, and I have 32 years of experience, a lot of command level experience. I think I was a well-respected chief in Tarpon, and then I brought that municipal side, the City Hall experience.”
Kochen says knowing how to cooperate with other departments and agencies, from the city all the way up to the federal level, is integral to good law enforcement.
“When you have police work, you can't just look at arrest and prosecution. It’s a big part of what we do, obviously. But you have to look at redevelopment. It’s good to have restaurants and houses, it helps employees, it helps the community,” But, he said, it also brings more population and more challenges.
Look at code enforcement, which comes under the aegis of the police department, he added.
“When we work with the buildings department and the fire department, we can go into areas where the houses may be unsafe, they may be all kinds of code violations that could be dangerous. So we come in with the code enforcement division, building division, the fire marshal. All these different agencies basically are coming together to promote public safety. So you can't be in it by yourself.
“It’s the same thing with social workers, with the school board. The health department, animal control. You have to work with them and build a team. Our philosophy is that we really want to work with people who want to integrate; we want to work with everybody and will share resources when possible.”
One example, he said, is the opioid, and in particular fentanyl, crisis in the community.
“People are driving high on fentanyl or methamphetamine. They're dangerous. We'll find people that were passed out near an intersection in their car with a needle in their arm, and you’ve got to Narcan them because they’re about to die.”
Drug use, he said, “drives a lot of things. It drives burglaries, it drives blight. So the drug problem is huge.”
And, he says, it points to the need to cooperate with people in other agencies and disciplines.
“The last thing we want to do, when we make a drug arrest, is see that person go to jail. Because they will just come in and out and eventually wind up just in jail and their life will be ruined. We want to see them go into treatment, if they’re willing to meet you halfway.” Which requires coordination with social workers, health workers, courts and other professionals.
It’s about building up the community, he said, and community relations.
‘Moving forward’
Kochen, though, is coming to the city where police-community relations are not all warm and fuzzy. The last few years have seen a rash of allegations of police abuse, especially directed at minority communities. These include what many consider the false arrest of a Black Lives Matter protester, photos of police officers praying with Proud Boys and posing in front of a Confederate flag, and officers joking about Anne Frank in the home of a Jewish woman.
Kochen said he doesn’t want to comment on things that happened before he took the helm: “I’m interested in moving forward. And I’m willing to meet with any group, anybody.”
He said he expects enforcement to be “fair across the board.” He also gets out into the community, already, before his swearing in, meeting with community groups and riding patrols: “I’m not a desk kind of guy.”
As part of moving forward, Kochen said a current goal is for the department to achieve state certification, a stamp of approval not easily earned, but one he garnered for the Tarpon Springs department.
“It’s a pretty vigorous program and may take us a year, a year and a half,” he said. “But that’s our goal.”
Around March or April, he said, three evaluators from other departments will perform a “mock assessment” of the NPRPD, everything from how records are kept to building security to patrol to dispatch — Kochen estimates there are about 400 areas of compliance. They will note areas that are good and those that need improvement, and the department will work to reach those goals.
“We’re not doing it because it’s easy,” he said. “We’re doing it because it’s hard. You can't get better until you go through some pain. And there will be some pain at first, because there are some things where we're not going to be compliant.
“They will become compliant. So we're going to be better for it.
“Any agency can always get better. And we’re going to get better. There is no finish line for improvement.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.