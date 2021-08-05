BROOKSVILLE — Climbing out of poverty isn’t easy.
Mat Kline knows that from personal experience.
The new chief executive of Mid Florida Community Services Inc. says that’s the big problem in Hernando County.
His job is about getting people stuck in that situation to see the opportunities that are available, get the education and training they need, and set them on a new path.
It’s not easy. It is, he says, “a monumental task.”
“That’s the whole intent and purpose of what we call a community action agency,” he said.
Mid Florida Community Services Inc. began operations in 1968, and its work spans the state, Kline said.
“We’re a pretty large not-for-profit. We cover over 7,500 square miles and seven counties” from Hernando to Volusia, he said. “We offer a collection of diverse social services programs. We have six major departments that provide intervention-based kind of services. So we have Head Start services, we have a transportation department, which offers veterans ridership for $1, one way, we have a community services department, where we offer our family self-sufficiency program, and what we do in that department is we help to people gain the necessary education they need to make themselves marketable in the work force.”
There’s the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hernando County, which provides counseling to children who have been victims of sexual or physical abuse, and a weatherization department.
“We go out and we want to improve energy efficiency,” Kline said.
And he’s in charge of it all now.
Support system provides hope
With the economy seeming to wake up from the COVID-induced lockdowns, job advertisements are all over the place, but businesses and governments seem to be looking for workers with skills that the poor often lack.
For example, at the July 27 budget meeting at the school district, Chairwoman Linda Prescott noted that the district not only needs teachers but bus drivers. Both jobs require specialized certification and training.
It’s not just training and education. The poor often lack a strong support network to encourage them to pursue education and training goals. If you see failure all around you, and your peers aren’t encouraging you, it’s hard to stay the course.
Kline says he was poor at one time.
“I personally have lived in poverty as a child and as an adult, a lived experience, and the difference is I had a really strong support network,” he said. “It’s tough when you’re in generational poverty, and you don’t know any better. Some people, they operate well in that type of environment because they’ve lived in it for so long, they know where to find the resources enough to get by. There’s others that need people like us. They don’t have the family support system. They need us to step in and give them hope.”
Kline says he started in child welfare and worked his way up.
“It’s a tough job,” he said.
He had moved into the mental health field, then said he saw a job posting for a community partnerships manager with Head Start in Brooksville, and thought it might be a good fit for his skills and experience.
He was born and raised in Hernando County, but wasn’t aware of all the services available. He worked for six months at Head Start, then became senior services director at Mid Florida. In 2017, he was promoted to chief operating officer and recently replaced the long-term chief executive, Michael Georgini, who had served for 44 years.
Changing the mindset
Once people have entered their system, Kline said, there’s an effort to get people to lift themselves up. Because of eligibility guidelines, the vast majority of the people who are helped are “severely impoverished,” he said.
“One thing that we have here is a very sophisticated assessment process, so as these folks come in the door, they’re interested in our services, we determine their level of commitment,” he said. “We pick the people we think will be successful.”
They’re assigned a case manager, and a financial coach to help them manage their money. If it all works right, they won’t be coming back.
“It’s tough to change the mindset. It surely is,” Kline said. “All we can do is tell them what’s available to them, what opportunities are there and what we can do to help them get through that process. We can’t force them to do that, but we do our best to get them as much help as possible.”
Unfortunately, he said, there will always be a segment of the population that needs help.
In the county, 37% of the people are in what’s called ALICE status: Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed.
“They don’t qualify for our services,” Kline said.
Working toward self-sufficiency
At bottom, Kline said, the agency is trying to create an environment where people can thrive, despite their individual circumstance.
“We want them to be as self-sufficient as possible so they don’t have to continue to use our services,” he said.
“We’re not a traditional welfare agency. We want to set people up on the right path and get them out. That’s essentially our goal. We want to work ourselves out of a job.”
