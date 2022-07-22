The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is now known as the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, providing 24/7, free and confidential support to people in crisis or emotional distress.The change occurred on July 16, though 800-273-TALK is still available.
The new, shorter number is easier to remember during a crisis, allowing those who need help to connect with a trained counselor faster. The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline helps thousands of people overcome crisis situations.
Anyone in the United States can text or call 988 to reach trained counselors who can help them cope with a mental health emergency and direct them to additional resources for mental health and substance use treatment.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988, or chat 988lifeline.org/chat. Note that this number will not connect the caller to Pasco County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
