TARPON SPRINGS — “The election is over — now the hard works begins.”
Tarpon Springs Mayor Costa Vatikiotis set a “let’s get to work” tone with his first words to residents as the city’s newly elected mayor at the April 12 City Commission meeting.
At the same time, at the same meeting, outgoing Mayor Chris Alahouzos, who served 18 years in Tarpon Springs city government, including the last six as mayor, thanked the audience for its support and friendship.
“The job of mayor is very personal, getting to know the community, and to work hard for,” Alahouzos said. “I had the opportunity to hear from you through letters, emails, phone calls, meetings in my office, or just coming out of Publix.”
“I really got to know this community,” Alahouzos added, “which inspired me to work harder, to do more and to do better.”
City officials and residents also got the chance to offer up praise for Alahouzos’ long public service tenure in Tarpon Springs.
“Mayor Alahouzos, you have proven yourself to be very worthy as for being mayor of Tarpon Springs,” said former mayor Anita Protos. “I want to thank you, not only helping Tarponites, but what you have done for the Greek community itself.”
Alahouzos, who served two terms as mayor, was formally recognized along with Commissioners Townsend Tarapani and Connor Donovan, who did seek reelection.
The second half of Tuesday night’s meeting featured the formal swearing in of new commissioners who provided a brief synopsis of their plans for the new term.
Vatikiotis offered up a lesson he learned in the military he hopes will serve as a guide for the newly formed commission to follow.
“Know the past, and don’t repeat the mistakes,” Vatikiotis said. “The idea is that when you become part of an organization that’s based on a proven model, if you don’t make mistakes the organization will function as it should.”
Vatikiotis said he plans to oversee a commission that balances long-term planning with resident participation.
“All the planning that’s being done today is with resident participation, and that includes advisory boards, and you will see the effect of that process in this year’s budget and in our current city planning efforts,” he said.
Vatikiotis said the commission will also focus on the city’s infrastructure and climate change.
“We’re facing new challenges as well, with climate change and flooding from being the lowest sitting part of Pinellas County,” he said.
Newly elected Commissioners Craig Lunt, Michael Eisner, and Panagiotis “Peter” Koulias also outlined their plans for the new term.
“I’m a details guy; I like to see things in proper order,” said Craig Lunt, an independent consultant in cyber and network security, who won Seat 2 by defeating Lisa Malamatos-Benitez.
“I want to make sure that we keep the maintenance of the town up,” Lunt added. “I want to make sure we get the sidewalks repaired and get crosswalks and lighting. I want to make sure that the people are respected and heard from and considered in every decision we make.”
Commissioner Michael Eisner, a retired contractor, who won the extremely close race for Seat 3, defeating opponent George Koulianos by 10 votes, agreed with Vatikiotis that “we all have a lot of work ahead of us here.”
That work includes addressing residents’ concerns about vehicular speeding by installing speed bumps.
Eisner stressed the need for the commission and city residents to continue to communicate.
“We need to hear from you,” Eisner said.
Commissioner Koulias, who defeated Jacqueline Turner for Seat 4, hopes the election encourages residents to “stay active in local government,” and said he’ll dedicate his efforts “to helping those with issues of mental health.”
“I dedicate this campaign to those struggling with mental health, addiction and depression,” Koulias said. “If you are battling and struggling, I ask you to keep fighting.”
Vatikiotis concluded the meeting by appointing newly elected commissioners to the vice mayor and three open seats on city boards.
Lunt is the newly appointed vice mayor of the commission, who will serve for one year, and take over the role from Commissioner Jacob Karr.
Vatikiotis reappointed himself to a seat on the City’s General Employees’ Pension Board; Karr was appointed to the Tampa Bay Regional Planning Council; and Koulias appointed to a seat on the Homeless Leadership Network.
