The PSO has a new therapy K-9, Tacoma.
Tacoma is a 3-year-old chocolate Lab that was rescued from a BrevardCounty animal shelter. He's trained as a therapy K-9 as part of the Brevard County Sheriff's Office's "Paws & Stripes" program, in which inmates at Brevard County's jail learn valuable life skills while training shelter dogs to be calm and confident companions or therapy dogs.
AAT K-9 Tacoma is certified as an AKC Good Citizen and is certified as a Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dog. Additionally, AAT K-9 Tacoma and his handler, Dep. Chris Miller, are a certified multi-discipline therapy K-9 team. Tacoma is Dep. Miller's second K-9 partner, along with K-9 Buster.
AAT K-9 Tacoma is PSO's fourth therapy K-9. Tacoma is assigned to the Community Engagement Bureau, where he's already enjoyed meeting citizens at community events. Therapy K-9s are an important part of PSO's K-9 unit, as they bring calm to tense calls and a smile to those in a moment of need.
The funds for AAT K-9 Tacoma were donated by Wesley Chapel Toyota and he is named for the Toyota Tacoma truck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.