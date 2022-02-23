SPRING HILL — In Spring Hill, there are these enclaves. They are not parks, but forested areas surrounded by development. Then suddenly, it seems to surrounding homeowners, the forest that’s been there and untouched for so long has a sign in front announcing a Planning & Zoning meeting, and then a County Commission meeting.
If the public is paying attention, they might learn that a big change is coming to their area.
Item Q13, labeled as “Rezoning Petition Submitted by Lennar Homes, LLC, on Behalf of 2005 Spring Hill Associates, LLC (H2131)” is about one such plot.
The plan is to rezone 40.5 acres of land from R-1C/(Residential) to PDP(SF)/Planned Development Project (Single-Family) with Deviations. It’s at the eastern terminus of Rainbow Woods Loop, approximately 550 feet east of Augustine Road.
Public comment submitted to the county included photos of traffic juxtaposed with the woods and wildlands that would be spoiled by development.
“We bought our retirement home seven years ago specifically because our property backs up to the 40-acre parcel,” wrote Larry and Carolyn Coogle in an email to the County Commission. “According to different people in the area the 40 acres was considered a wildlife refuge because of protected animals living on the parcel. We have enjoyed our peaceful back property the past years and watching all the wildlife. When we are in back of our property then go to the front of our home on Lema Drive it is like living in two different places. The amount of speeding traffic that continues to increase is disheartening.”
The letter refers to accidents and speeding vehicles, and the amount of disruption more homes and people will bring to the community.
“lt is not fair that this proposal is even being considered. Money should not talk in this situation, the people's wishes should win,” they concluded.
Resident Katrina Galloway raised similar issues of wildlife and traffic concerns in her letter.
“This area is already too congested so please do not allow Lennar Homes to turn this beautiful wildlife refuge into another home development,” she wrote.
Don Lacey, representing Coastal Engineering Associates, the applicant, said it’s one of the last few remaining end parcels in Spring Hill.
It’s zoned for residential, and the developer is making it a planned development project so it won’t be “another cookie-cutter subdivision,” but one with different-sized lots and buffers.
There would be a gated emergency access to the development through Rainbow Woods Loop from the west, and the main entrance would be through a “tree-lined boulevard” from Linden Drive that currently is called Clewiston Street.
It might be gated, and the homeowners’ association will take care of road maintenance.
Improvements to Linden Drive would be discussed in the future, he said.
In response to a question from County Commission Chairman Steve Champion, Lacey said the developer would leave the intensely wooded area at the edges as buffers.
Cliff Manuel of Coastal Engineering confirmed that.
“The existing vegetation in the community provides a natural, what I call a Florida-friendly, landscape buffer,” he said.
Resident Susan Hunter opened public comment with petitions from July after she learned about a meeting with Coastal Engineering about the property. The petitions expressed opposition to any rezoning or building on the property. The property contains sinkholes, she said, and it is negligent of the county to consider the rezoning.
In addition, the county never notified them; Coastal Engineering notified them.
“We have over 200 signed petitions,” she said.
She also presented a diagram with what she said were “plenty” of sinkholes and two letters from neighbors who said they were told it was an “animal preserve.”
Hunter quoted an expert on sinkholes who said construction could make the situation worse, and that she has a sinkhole on her property.
“I wanted to retire to a place that was nice and quiet,” she said, noting that people in the community keep having to fight these developments.
“It’s like the people with the farms,” Hunter said. “We just keep going through it and going through it.”
Hernando Beach resident Diane Liptak said this was another community that would be “nestled like sardines in a can.”
“I wanted to say to Mr. Dukes (County Commissioner Wayne Dukes) that I really admire his attempt to malign our intent about increasing population in Hernando County, and I understand that that’s happening,” she said. “It’s going to happen, people coming in, but you’re making it possible by allowing them to come and mass in these nasty little groups.”
In addition, road access issues would be disastrous in a hurricane. She said next would be the kids, then the school problems and then the traffic problems, as in the other neighborhoods.
“High population density is a serious issue, and I would think you would take this more seriously considering how many of these subdivisions you are doing,” Liptak said.
This property was considered undevelopable because of the sinkhole issues, she added, and could damage surrounding communities. Not only that, Hernando County has serious water restriction issues. “I can’t water my plants, but you can put in 500 people here,” she said. “From every point of view, this seems like a failure waiting to happen.”
Michael Squillaze then spoke, saying he had been waiting all day, and was sorry he voted for the commissioners.
“I didn’t realize this is what goes on all day long,” he said.
After seeing all these developments, he said there is no room to grow in the 34609 zip code.
He mentioned school bus crowding and school overcrowding.
“Where are all these kids going to go?” he asked.
Linda Allen said she was adamantly opposed because of the increased traffic, crowded schools and 153 homes on 20 acres.
She said the county has approved 19,000 building permits in the past year. (This is the total number of permits confirmed, not just the total for housing, according to the latest county report.)
“Our county is changing, and we just need to be mindful of the changes we are making,” she said.
Allen cited Pasco County’s moratorium on multi-family housing in certain parts of that county, and asked that Hernando County just slow down a bit and “take a look at what’s going on in our beautiful county,” adding, “We moved here because it was beautiful open spaces.”
She mentioned wild animals living on the land, as well as the sinkholes.
A resident who lives on Clewiston Street, the proposed entrance street, had to leave because of the delay in the commission getting to the item, Allen said.
“Hernando County is still a working county,” she added, “and a lot of people had to work today.”
Yvonne Cafero said there have been two other attempts to develop the property but they were rejected.
“You must ask yourself why was this piece of land denied in the past,” she said.
She questioned Coastal’s road study methodology, which she said didn’t get an accurate count of the roads, adding that the local schools are very overcrowded.
As for single-family homes, she said, “there are 10,620 as of last night” that they need to approve.
“I’m not saying that you shouldn’t approve a development, what I’m asking for is the same thing that these people are asking for: Look at Clewiston (Street). It is a one-car entrance,” she said. “Linden is an extremely dangerous road. It is a blind entrance at the bottom of a hill on both ends, Augustine and Lema. People will die at that entrance.”
She said if commissioners are going to approve it, do it for half-acre lots.
“Hopefully, you guys will do the right thing,” she said.
The petitioner’s representative, Lacey, pointed out that the land in question already is zoned residential, and was not picked up when other parcels were picked up.
There are not a bunch of sinkholes around the property, he said, and the one depression is where the retention pond will be located. Clewiston Street has a 60-foot right of way, he added.
County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he heard the comments about sinkholes, and said the developer would have to deal with them.
As for the schools, he said some are crowded, but others are not, and that the panel is not the school board, though that group has input, too.
“They are part of the process,” he said.
Commissioner Elizabeth Narverud asked why the lots couldn’t be the size of the lots in the surrounding area.
Lacey said the other houses were developed with septic systems, and the new development would have sewers. “This is the market,” he said. “It’s the kind of community people are wanting to buy, wanting to step into.”
The homes won’t be inexpensive but they are on smaller lots, and that’s what people want.
It’s more efficient, he said.
“The builders are building for the markets that exist, not one that they created,” Manuel said. And people today want smaller lots that require less care, and like the community amenities, he added.
County Commissioner John Allocco said that even with the plans before them, the issue of 300 cars turning onto Linden Drive was just too much.
“You can have three left-hand turns,” he said. “You’re still not going to be able to get out because cars don’t stop. I avoid that area like the plague.”
Champion said he doesn’t like to take his truck down the road.
“It’s just so dense,” Allocco said. “I’ve driven it. I don’t see how you get 300 cars in and out of there, and not have a backup all the way to Mariner, or Spring Hill Drive on the other end.”
Dukes moved to approve, and the motion was approved 4-1 with Allocco dissenting.
