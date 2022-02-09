BROOKSVILLE — Compared with the other items on the County Commission’s long agenda in mid-November, item Q12 received only one public comment.
The item, a rezoning petition submitted by M/I Homes of Tampa, concerned a piece of land on the west side of Anderson Snow Road and north of Spring Hill Boulevard.
Originally part of the airport planned development when there was talk of building an east-west runway, the owners had tried to pitch it as an industrial lot, but had no success.
The current owners were seeking a rezoning to residential, and the area has a lot of growth and a busy two-lane road, Anderson Snow Road, that runs from Spring Hill Drive to County Line Road.
To the 50-acre plot’s west is a subdivision, but with no road connections to it planned.
It’s pretty clear that while strong community opposition is no barrier to commission approval, neighbors of an open plot of land that is to be developed for residential at least will have a chance to influence how the land is developed, and commissioners are sensitive to that even if no one shows up to contest a development.
“I’m just a little concerned about the density of this,” Commission Chairman Steve Champion said.
With this development, only one resident, Diane Liptak, spoke in opposition.
She said she had seen this plan at the Planning & Zoning meeting with five or six other developments.
“Many of which had the same problems with the overcrowding, the ‘sardine-in-a-can’ type of situation. This I believe got a lower setback all around, especially on the rear end of the property,” she said.
But with one major access from Anderson Snow Road and an emergency access from Industrial Loop, what would happen if there was an emergency, she asked.
“It’s crazy,” she said. “One emergency and we lose people in that subdivision, and who’s liable? You are.”
Don Lacey of Coastal Engineering, representing the applicant, said they would work with the county engineer on traffic issues and follow his lead.
And Cliff Manuel of Coastal Engineering noted that the Industrial Loop entrance would be for emergencies only, and have a “Knox box” for emergency vehicles only to enter the development.
Regarding the small setbacks, he added that the buyers they were aiming for would not mind the small setbacks on the 51-acre tract.
When told the builders were planning for 185 homes, Champion was taken aback a bit.
“That’s a lot!” he exclaimed. “And there’s no citizens here to talk about it, so it seems like a lot.”
Lacey promised that on the western edge of the development would be the 60-foot lots, and the smaller, 50-foot lots would be inside the development. The plan was to market these homes to Hernando County residents, he added.
Besides, Manuel said, eventually Anderson Snow Road could be four-laned.
“It’s a great place to have residential density because of great access in and out of that area,” he said.
It won’t be a gated community, he said, so the roads would be public, but there wouldn’t be anyplace for drivers to go inside the development.
After more discussion about setbacks and lot sizes, the plan was approved 5-0.
