NEW PORT RICHEY — Oblivious to the heat, the DJ was spinning tunes, the guests were nibbling and dancing, and everybody was enjoying themselves June 29 at the grand opening of Comfort Inn and Suites on U.S. 19. Adjacent to Keiser University and situated at the gateway to downtown New Port Richey, the new hotel offers not only a convenient place to stay, but more modern accommodations than are mostly found on U.S. 19.
That’s according to Eric Simone, who with his family runs the place. And he knows from where he speaks. Simone’s family, which now owns and operates Simone Development, has its origins in older hotels acquired by his grandfather Augustino Menna, back in the 1970s.
“He went from Italy to Canada,” Eric Simone told the Suncoast News, “and then he decided to go on vacation with his wife and kids. They decided to go to go see this new Walt Disney World. So they hopped in the car and they went on a road trip down to Florida to go to Disney. And while they were at Disney, they toured the entire coast of Florida. They drove all the way down to Miami and looped back up through Clearwater. My grandpa talked to the owner of a hotel called the Arcadia Motel, and he ended up buying the place, and that's how we got into the industry.
“They owned Arcadia for more than 10 years. And then when he sold it, my grandpa kind of saw this special thing, and that's when he started contacting his brother and his nephews to come down to Florida and see what he's doing. That’s how a lot of my family members ended up coming from to Florida. A lot of the hotels you've seen along U.S. 19, my grandfather built. A of hotels you see in Pinellas County and even Pasco, a lot of my family built.
“So to me, there's that family history there and I want to carry it on, and my wife and I are getting involved in it.”
The family business is now Simone Development, which builds and manages hotels in Florida and throughout the Southeast. Paul Simone, Eric’s father, is the founder. Anita Menna Simone, Eric’s mother, is VP of operations, sales and revenue strategy. Eric is VP of real estate and development, and Eric’s wife, Krista, is VP of human resources and operations.
“It’s my dream to take this to the next level,” Eric Simone said. “My family's always been hotels, hotels, hotels. I'd like to one day get a resort, just do something cool. A lot of family businesses die the third generation. I really want to take pride in this opportunity my family's given me to grow to the next level. The sky is the limit if you put your mind to it. I feel like if you can envision it and put the hard work in, we can make happen.”
Simone Development is also the firm that is developing the site formerly occupied by the Magnuson Hotel on the intersection of Marine Parkway and U.S. 19 in New Port Richey.
Comfort Inn and Suites is located at 6206 U.S. 19 in New Port Richey, adjacent to Keiser University.
For rates, reservations, or more information, call 727-261-9700.
