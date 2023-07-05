PORT RICHEY — The sign isn’t in place yet, and the grand opening is a few weeks away, but Hutson’s Discount Groceries in Port Richey is already getting repeat customers.
Its three partners, all Lakeland residents, bring to the table different experiences and skill sets that combined with a passion for serving the community culminated in the creation of a discount grocery that prides itself on providing the community not only with affordable food, but a clean, well-lit, well-staffed place to buy it, Matthew Harold, one of them, told the Suncoast News.
Harold is a Realtor and entrepreneur for 19 years. A broker with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Properties Florida, when he met up with Rob Hutson, he found they shared a vision, and Harold located and contractually secured the retail space on U.S. 19 in the mall that houses Cinema 6. Hutson, Harold said, comes with 12 years of experience in grocery retail at Publix and then close to eight years at a discount grocer in Lakeland. Ben Badcock Jr. is the third partner, and all share equally in the business.
“We feel very passionately and very strongly about what we're doing and, and we definitely want to grow this to something that leaves an impact on the world,” Harold said. “And we all have the same goals we are trying to accomplish every day when we get up and go to work.”
Hutson’s sells processed food — shelf stable and frozen. Much of it is close to or past the “best buy” date on the packaging but, Harold said, “Most things are good six months plus past the best-buy date.
“We use our best judgment,” he said. “If we feel something doesn't look good, it doesn't feel right, we automatically discard it. But (there is an) abundance of food that is produced every year — and we are talking billions and billions of dollars of food — has to go somewhere. The majority of the time it ends up getting thrown in the landfill and other times it can go to certain charitable organizations and food banks. But more often than not, it gets completely discarded. We found a way we can purchase it and pass the savings on to the customer.”
Harold said the store is regulated just like other groceries and, “We do have a 100% money back guarantee. If there is anything that a customer does not feel as satisfactory with their purchase. It is an immediate refund or store credit.”
As important to getting that available food to people who need it, Harold said, is providing discount shoppers with a pleasant experience.
While he doesn’t want to put down other businesses, he said, he and the other investors found that “most discount stores we've been in are very unorganized. The cleanliness level — on a scale of 1 to 10, they're at about a 3 or 4. The lighting is horrible. The customer service and staff is not up to par. So we're taking a little bit of old history, how Publix was formed with their customer service, because that's huge to the community. Nobody wants to go somewhere where people are mean.
“We have a pretty lengthy interview/hiring (process) because we want our employees to be comfortable. We don't want to throw them into a role that may not fit them. Because we know what it's like; we've all worked for somebody and we understand what it's like to have a job that you don't like going to. And we want to keep the morale and boost it every day, because there's nothing worse than walking in and seeing a Debbie Downer at the register or seeing an angry stock clerk. So we're definitely implementing programs and having meetings with staff: Let’s make sure we're on the forefront of making sure our customers are happy.”
One happy customer is Port Richey resident Debbie Capuano, who was back for her second shopping trip, this time with her husband, Jeremy, on Hutson’s 11th day of operation. Capuano said it was not just the prices that attracted her, but the cleanliness, the customer service and the fact that it is the only place in the area she, a former Philadelphian, can find De Cecco pasta: “So I’m stocking up.”
Hutson’s Discount Groceries also donates a portion of its profits to Child’s Cancer Awareness. Rob Hutson’s 9-year-old daughter, Aubrey, is being treated for cancer at St. Joseph’s Children’s Hospital in Tampa.
It’s all part, Harold said, of running a successful, and profitable business, while giving everything you can to the community of which you are a part.
Hutson’s Discount Groceries is at 9442 U.S. 19 in Port Richey; hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Follow its Facebook page, share a picture of an item you purchased and get $10 off your first order.
