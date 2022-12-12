BROOKSVILLE — It’s a good thing the city of Brooksville was able to secure the county commission’s chambers for its first meeting with the new council members on Monday, Dec. 5.
The larger facility was packed as a standing room only crowd of friends, family and well-wishers welcomed W. Thomas Bronson, Casey Thieryung and Christa G. Tanner as they were sworn in as the city’s new leaders.
Former members Robert Battista and Betty Erhard were not present, but Pat Brayton wielded the gavel one final time, received a plaque commemorating his service to the city as mayor and retreated.
He might be busy with his grandkids in the future, Blake Bell said, but Brayton corrected Bell: “Great-grandkids.”
Brayton said he wasn’t ruling out doing more work for the city. “The city needs me, I’m here,” he said. He’s even been asked about being on a couple of volunteer boards, and still has a tax business he plans to keep running.
As for the city, he said, “I think we got a good council here.”
In the reorganization, Bell was chosen to be mayor, and member David Bailey was selected as vice mayor.
“He brings honor and trust to the city of Brooksville,” Thieryung said of Bell in nominating him.
In his “State of the City” address, Bell said it was time to revisit the city’s comprehensive plan and base decisions on a “small town, smart growth” plan so the city and its citizens can thrive and have a good quality of life.
He promised a responsible government that cuts red tape, cuts costs and creates an environment where business is welcomed and flourishes.
“We can and we will accomplish this goal,” Bell said.
They will make the hard decisions, he added, to make Brooksville a shining city on the hill.
“I am confident that this council will represent the people of this city,” Bell said. “This team has a lot of work in front of us.”
He remembered the founding families of the city, and those who made the city a better place including Tom Varn and Bud McKethan, and proposed adding others to the roll of honor for their recent efforts.
If you want to see the heart of Brooksville, Bell said, look no further than the Dec. 1 tree lighting.
“You can feel the heart of the city by looking no further than Main Street,” he said, saying you can feel the warmth of a special town when its warmth lights a special Christmas tree.
Brooksville’s best days are ahead, Bell concluded, with strong people and a strong council.
Standing in the back of the chambers before Bell’s speech, Thieryung said he was ready to “rock and roll” and very excited. “I feel like I was born ready for this.”
Bailey, the vice mayor and oldest member of the board at age 49, said it’s a great time and good times are ahead for Brooksville. “I use the term, ‘A new broom sweeps clean,’” he said. “I’m very optimistic about these new board members being young, with good vision and I believe they all want the same thing: growth and opportunity.”
“I’m excited,” Bell said. “The future of Brooksville is bright and we have a lot of new council members, young ideas, fresh ideas. I think the city is at a point now where we’re going to kind of see a new era coming in.”
Youth is the essence of the board, Bell, 38, added, noting that it’s “a true millennial board,” unlike other governments in Florida.
The city has a strong team, including city manager Ron Snowberger, who he said in his speech is working well with other governments.
Bronson said he was really excited to represent the city of Brooksville.
“With the leadership of Blake as mayor, we can’t go wrong,” he said.
His wife, Marissa, said she was proud of her husband. “It is a team, and it’s going to be really exciting for Brooksville,” she said. “Only good thinks are coming.”
Tanner, 32, also said she’s excited about being on the council and that the city has a bright future ahead with her colleagues on the council.
The biggest priorities for the council are the comprehensive plan and the city’s infrastructure, she said.
Ron Lawson, a retiree, said he was happy with the new board. He supported Thieryung during the campaign and voted for him.
“I had his signs in my front yard,” Lawson said. “I’m hoping for the best.”
Back to business
It wasn’t all celebrations and congratulations. There was some city business to transact.
The council voted 5-0 to approve the second and final readings on the Brookstone Apartments rezoning petition for property north of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and west of Mildred Avenue; and the 119.8-acre tract on the north side of Southern Hills Boulevard and east of U.S. 41.
Members also voted 5-0 to officially declare the results of the Nov. 8 general election, as well as to recognize Dec. 7, 2022, as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.
The city has a lot of plans that are still on paper, and Community Development Director David Hainley told members that the city violated state law last October because of the lack of an online system for filing plans.
There are 16 to 17 years’ worth of plans that need to be scanned, he said, and the salary for a person to scan them would come out of the building fund, not the general fund. That person also would serve as a backup for the person who checks in plans.
Bell said he has not in the past supported adding staff, but said he appreciated Hainley’s modernization effort. The request passed 5-0.
While there was a lot of “happy talk” at the meeting, Bailey said he is not happy with the Sunrise Consulting work in representing the city’s interests, noting that Sunrise also represents the county and the school board. Both got their state funding approved in the last legislative session while Brooksville’s funding requests were vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.
His solution, he said, is to terminate Sunrise Consulting and ask the city manager and city attorney if the city can hire a company like Rubin, Turnbull to help the city get grants.
“They are plugged into the appropriations process and are very connected to state departments,” Bailey said.
Bell said he supported the idea, saying Brooksville’s needs were not pushed as hard.
The vote was 5-0 to give notice to Sunrise and let them know the city wants to terminate the relationship.
The next City Council meeting will be on Monday, Dec. 19, at City Hall.
