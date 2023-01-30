New firetruck about to join Brooksville’s team

JS
BROOKSVILLE — There’s nothing like a new set of wheels to show off to everyone.
At the Brooksville City Council meeting on Jan. 9, Fire Department District Chief Tom Lachausee and Chief Brad Sufficool looked proud as they showed off their new $260,000 firetruck in front of the entrance to City Hall.
It’s not in service yet, Lachausee said, because it needs to have equipment installed, but the combination of a Ford commercial chassis and the rear part made by a company in South Dakota soon will be helping with fires and paramedic calls.
It’s replacing a 20-year-old “brush truck.”
It has a 300-gallon water tank “that will start the fire attack,” Lachausee said. It can be hooked to a hydrant or another truck for more water, and can go into smaller places than a regular firetruck.
Three hundred gallons can be used for a car fire or a Dumpster fire, he said.
City Manager Ron Snowberger, then the Fire Chief, and Sufficool set up the deal for the truck, Lachausee said.
Because of Covid, Ford couldn’t get computer parts, which delayed the chassis.
“It was a long time in the making to get the chassis and the final product,” Sufficool said. It was ordered around the end of 2020.
There is a new fire engine in the next Capital Improvement Program, he said, and when that arrives an old engine will go into reserve status.
