PORT RICHEY — The City Council will have a new member at the dais for its next meeting after council members unanimously voted Dec. 14 to select Linda Rodriguez to fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor William Dittmer.
Rodriguez, who was also was sworn in that night, was one of four residents who qualified to apply for the post.
In her five minutes allotted at the podium before being selected, Rodriguez, a registered nurse who served in that position for 47 years in a hospital setting, said she is passionate about helping people. She has served on the citizen’s advisory committee as chairwoman for two of the three years she’s been involved in the group. She has also been a Port Richey resident for 35 years.
“I think my years in nursing, nursing management, and volunteering has helped me prepare for situations from every side, to look at situations and decide what is best for the city and all its residents, to be open and honest and listen, and evaluate what’s best and move forward from there,” Rodriguez said.
Dittmer stepped down Nov. 9 after stating he sold his house and no longer resides in the city.
