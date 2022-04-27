TARPON SPRINGS — Sustainability is more than just a buzzword being thrown about regarding seemingly abstract issues such as environmental protection and social equity.
It’s about the future of Tarpon Springs. And the planet.
The United Nations has defined “sustainability” as “the ability of our current generation to meet their needs without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their needs.” Sustainability has three goals known as “pillars” — social issues, economic issues and the environment.
For Tarpon Springs’ new sustainability coordinator, Robin Rives, sustainability relates “to everyone in the world.
“This is a field that is an emerging field, and it really touches everyone’s lives,” Rives said. “People may not realize it, but it affects everyone’s lives in making sure everyone has an opportunity for jobs and a good life with health and safety with a healthy environment.
“Clean air and clean water are essential, and that goes hand-in-hand with ‘resiliency,’ adjusting infrastructure so that it matches climate changes and sea rise. Given projections we’re going to face sea level rise in the coming years.”
Rives and the Tarpon Springs Sustainability Committee, a group of local volunteers dedicated to making sustainability a priority for the city, are trying to ensure that the issue stays in front of Tarpon Springs residents. The committee has created an online survey designed to get input from city residents, business owners and seasonal residents on their vision for the city’s sustainability. (To take the survey go to https://connecttarponsprings.com/sustainability. The survey is available in English, Spanish, and this is Tarpon Springs after all, Greek.)
In addition, Rives has been “tabling” at as many public events as she can, setting up an exhibit and discussing sustainability with city residents wherever two or more are gathered.
Tarpon Springs has made sustainability a priority for years, but it’s not always glamorous, or even well-known. For example, the city installed solar panels on old facilities, and it has an advanced water treatment plant. The city’s efforts have been made it a Tree City and it has been recognized by the Florida Green Building Coalition, a nonprofit dedicated to “improving the built environment.”
But one aspect of the city’s sustainability efforts includes the hiring of Rives, who will be a key driver behind the promotion of sustainability for the city. Rives is a fifth-generation Floridian and has a great deal of experience in environmental stewardship.
“We’re in the community engagement phase of our plan,” Rives said. “We’re trying to hear from community residents and see what they want in the plan.”
The committee is also working to ensure that aspects of sustainability are included in the city’s comprehensive plan and its strategic plan.
The committee will hold three public workshops, beginning on Saturday, May 21, 12-2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Community Center. The second workshop will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 12-2 p.m., at the Tarpon Springs Community Center, and the third will be held on Thursday, May 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tarpon Springs Heritage Museum.
The workshops will be “family friendly,” with activities for children in attendance.
In addition, regular meetings of the Sustainability Committee are held on the third Thursday of every month at City Hall beginning at 6 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.
For more information, contact Rives at sustainability@ctsfl.us.
