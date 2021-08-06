SPRING HILL — On a recent Wednesday morning, things are hopping at Ability Tree’s new clubhouse.
A few parents have signed in their children for the morning session, and the little ones are full of energy as they race around a room with a swing set in one area, a place to climb and slide down in another area, and another where blocks are stacked.
On the soft floor to the left of the entrance, staff member Kaden LaRocca, 16, is watching and helping Jackson, 4, as he takes out toys and plays with them. In the room, Samantha Walker, 16, keeps an eye out for conflicts among the kids.
This is the Clubhouse, a new facility near Springstead High School, where Ability Tree has been able to expand and offer services to parents.
Wayne Cordova, 44, who runs the facility with his wife, Tina, apologizes for being a little late.
Parents drop off their children here for a three-hour block of time, he said, so they can get some time for grocery shopping or time out for lunch with a friend, secure in the knowledge that their precious child is in the good hands of people who care.
“The ability to catch a break, the ability to do something distraction-free, is huge,” he said. “We wanted to be able to provide that here through our respite program.”
It might just be going to a store or maybe mom and dad just need a night out and can’t trust a neighborhood babysitter with their child.
Cordova knows what it’s like because he and his wife are parents, too. “It’s a 24/7 grind,” he said. As for today and the late arrival. “Last night was one of those nights,” he said, but you’d never know it from his energy.
Parents pay to drop off their children and for memberships that offer a menu of services.
The basic concept, Cordova said, is R.E.S.T.:
RECREATION – To refresh, restore, and help in the recovery process.
EDUCATION — To elevate awareness, enrich the lives of the recipients, and promote continuous learning.
SUPPORT — To serve as a foundation. To sustain and maintain by supplying the necessary provision.
TRAINING — To coach, guide along a path and make proficient by instruction and practice.
The charges families pay don’t cover all the costs, he said, so they’re always looking for donations from individuals and businesses to cover their expanding clientele.
They also learned recently that their state representatives and state senator were able to get them some appropriated state funds “so we can expand our staffing and expand our program, and we’ll be able to utilize that this fall.”
Right now, Cordova said, there are 60 to 70 families they serve regularly, and 130 more in their database. There’s a morning and an afternoon program, he said, and when school starts there will be an after-school program.
At the back of the clubhouse, in the corner, is a quiet area Cordova called the sensory room with dim lights and soft sounds. A staffer and a child sit there quietly. It’s an area where a child can get away for a little while.
Another area is a place for children to be creative and engage in artistic endeavors, and then there’s a spot where parents can sit and get training in areas such as devising an IEP — an Individual Education Plan, for use in the school system — and for the eventual transition to adulthood.
That’s important, Cordova says, because children don’t stay little forever; they grow up and eventually reach the age of majority, and parents need to learn how to deal with their child becoming a legal adult.
They’re full up for the summer, Cordova said, because there just is so much demand for the services provided.
In addition to activities in the clubhouse, Cordova talked about a recent trip to the movies. Even for adults, movie theaters can be awful places with very dark rooms and countless loud trailers for coming attractions, but there are ways to make theaters less of a sensory overload for children.
Even an action-adventure film like “Star Wars,” which they viewed recently, can be toned down by limiting the volume, adjusting the projector and keeping the house lights on, Cordova said.
And recently, the children got to see a special presentation of “Shrek Jr.” at Stage West Community Playhouse with limited lighting changes and softer music.
Kaden and Samantha, the teenage staff members, started as volunteers, fell in love with the place and now work with the small children.
“I love working with the kids,” Samantha said, watching as they began rearranging stuff to make a fort in the room. Even on her time off, she said, “I still come in and volunteer anyway.”
Kaden’s younger brother, Kyler, has Down syndrome, and he is very patient as Jackson explores the area and he follows close behind. Kaden also is in charge of Parents’ Night Out, the first time they’re letting a teen run the event.
Kaden’s been working as a volunteer for three years.
His brother loves the place. “He’s the reason I got started coming here,” Kaden said.
It’s a bit noisy in the clubhouse, but Cordova said the mornings are quieter than the afternoons.
“The afternoon is like a big party,” he said with a laugh. “The idea behind this, too, is like three hours, with no pressure.”
Within reason, parents do not have to arrive at a precise time or pay a penalty, he said.
The biggest thing is families helping families, and the families networking together has spread the word.
Getting more support in the community is vital to the mission, Cordova said.
“It’s a community endeavor,” Cordova said, “to not just serve families but to make this entire community better and more inclusive.”
CORRECTION: The name of Kaden LaRocca's brother has been corrected to Kyler.
CLARIFICATION: Some terminology in this story has been modified based on input from a director of the organization.
