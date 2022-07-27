NEW PORT RICHEY — City Council members gave initial approval July 19 to a request to rezone property at 5845 Main St. for a café or coffee shop.
The council approved on first reading an ordinance rezoning the property from multifamily residential to downtown.
The property sits on 0.11 acres on the north side of Main Street and east of Adams Street. The applicant, who has expressed the desire to open the café or coffee shop, will be required to submit site plans and building plans for review and subsequent approval prior to any redevelopment of the site.
The city’s Development Review Committee concluded the site is consistent with a downtown designation.
