PORT RICHEY — Parts of Port Richey and Pasco County are safer now that the Port Richey Fire Department has a custom-designed brush truck that can go off-road and into floodwaters.
Fire Chief Gary Policastri said the easily maneuverable Brush 42 — a Ford F350 flatbed with room for passengers outfitted with specialized equipment — has already proved its usefulness.
“The day we put it in service, we got a call,” he told the Suncoast News. “This guy’s driveway was at least 400 feet long, and he had trees on fire in his backyard.” A regular fire truck, he said, would have had to park on the roadway and firefighters would have had to carry the hoses in on foot.
Instead, driver/engineer Justin Reedy said, “I pulled it right in. The fire was out within five minutes. It saved a lot of time.”
That time can be crucial, Policastri said, because brush fires grow exponentially and can became very destructive very quickly. Although it might seem counterintuitive, brush fires are not uncommon here, especially because we now are in a drought, he said. An off-track vehicle can catch fire, or a careless person can drop a cigarette butt, and it’s off to the races.
Policastri said the department responded to a brush fire a few months ago; someone in a homeless camp had dropped a cigarette.
“People think brush fires maybe aren’t that big a deal, they just clear out the brush,” he said. “They don’t realize how many people are living in the woods nowadays. It’s a matter of saving lives.”
In addition to being off-road and high-water capable, the 4-wheel-drive brush truck can carry 300 gallons of water and 10 gallons of firefighting foam. It has a winch in front, and can tow the departments’ fire and rescue boats (Port Richey is the only fire department in the county that has them, so it responds to all calls for them).
Similar trucks can cost up to a quarter of a million dollars, Policastri said, but with “a lot of research time and hard work,” the PRFD was able to bring the cost down to a mere $83,500.
That was largely accomplished by the department putting together the specs and shopping for parts themselves. It ordered the flatbed from Ford, and just putting that together took a long time as COVID slowed down production of almost everything. Policastri used the time to decide exactly what features they wanted, shop around for the best deals, and then get the company building the vehicle to use them.
That was the same process that helped reduce the cost, to $57,200, of the PRFD’s other new vehicle, the chief’s truck. In addition to a command center, that vehicle also has 4-wheel drive and can operate in flood waters, as Policastri considers himself “one of the crew” and responds to calls where those capabilities are needed.
