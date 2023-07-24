Blue crab trap closure started July 20
Recreational and commercial blue crab traps were to be removed from some waters of Florida’s west coast before July 20, the first day of a 10-day trap closure.
Blue crab traps may not be in state waters (shore to 3 nautical miles, including intracoastal waterways) or waters of Wakulla through Hernando counties, including all waters of the Ochlockonee River and Bay, from July 20-29.
These closures will give groups authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission the opportunity to identify and retrieve lost and abandoned blue crab traps from the water.
For more information regarding the FWC’s trap-retrieval program, blue crab trap closure dates, regulations and cleanup events, go to MyFWC.com/Marine and click “Trap Retrieval/Debris Removal.” For additional information, contact the FWC’s Division of Marine Fisheries at 850-487-0554.
Chinsegut events in August
In honor of International Bat Night on Saturday, Aug. 26, the Chinsegut Conservation Center will be hosting an event focused on bats from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Shari Clark from the Florida Bat Conservancy will share her wealth of knowledge on bats before bats emerge from the bat houses at Chinsegut.
The Chinsegut Conservation Center is at 23212 Lake Lindsey Road, Brooksville.
Autism awareness decal offered
Sheriff Al Nienhuis and the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office have presented a new custom-designed Autism Awareness decal, as an addition to the HCSO Project Safe Return program, which is intended to improve interaction between deputies, citizens on the autism spectrum and at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or becoming lost.
The Sheriff’s Office is making the decals, which read “Inside Is a Person with Autism, Please Be Patient,” available to citizens for personal use. These decals can be placed on the doors or windows of residences, as well as vehicle windows, in order to make deputies and first responders aware they may encounter a person with autism.
During both routine calls for service and emergency calls, these decals will alert responding units to engage with citizens who may exhibit sensory sensitivity by utilizing their specialized training on Autism Spectrum Disorders, which is required by the HCSO and provided by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Citizens may pick up these decals at the HCSO Main Office in Brooksville (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) as well as the District Two Office in Spring Hill (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
Citizens are also strongly encouraged to utilize the HCSO program “Project Safe Return,” which was designed to aid first responders in search and rescue operations for at-risk individuals with cognitive and/or behavioral disorders, who may be prone to wandering or getting lost.
To learn more about Project Safe Return or to register for this free program, go to https://www.hernandosheriff.org/applications/ProjectSafeReturn/.
Live Oak holds open house, registration
The open house and registration for classes at the Live Oak Conservatory will be held on Monday, July 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville. New and returning students are invited to meet members of the faculty.
Live Oak Theatre offers a wide range of opportunities for children and adults to learn about all the performing arts. Some of the classes offered include beginning and advanced tap, jazz and ballet, voice, musical theater, improv and acting at various levels. Live Oak Conservatory’s most popular program is its Acorn Theatre Production Class, beginning Aug. 1.
Private lessons in a wide range of musical instruments are also offered at the conservatory. All classes are taught by veteran performers and instructors.
For information about Live Oak Conservatory go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org/Conservatory, call 352-593-0270 or email Katie@liveoaktheatre.org.
Follow on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Brookridge dance is Aug. 5
Brookridge will host a Carnival-themed dance Aug. 5 with Johnny Lobo from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Brookridge Clubhouse, 8150 Hampton St., Brooksville.
Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each. Come dressed to the nines or wear your comfy dancing gear.
BYOB and your goodies, coffee and ice will be provided.
Sept. 5 is a “Sock Hop” dance with Angelo performing.
The center is also partnering up with the Men’s Club for a Halloween dance party on Oct. 28. Billy Lindsey will be performing some of his best music. Tickets are $7 and on sale now.
Johnny Wild and the Delights will be doing a special performance for us on Jan. 20, 2024. These tickets are $20 each. Contact Thadd to reserve your seats at 352-345-5271.
All other dances, contact Patty at 317-440-6586 or brookridgesocialdance1@gmail.
Sheriff to hold Citizens Academy
Maybe you’re considering a career in law enforcement or just want to see what the Sheriff’s Office does every day.
Attending the next session of the nine-week HCSO Citizens Academy is your next step, and after graduation you can apply to become a volunteer in a variety of capacities at the Sheriff’s Office.
The academy will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7, and will be held each subsequent Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. or from 6 to 9 p.m., with the final class on Nov. 2.
Citizens will observe demonstrations by K-9 handlers, receive a tour of the detention center, and learn about forensics, uniform patrol, traffic unit, administration, investigations, vice and narcotics, communications/911, aviation and marine units, mounted patrol, and legal issues and perspectives.
A few lucky attendees will get a chance to go through various interactive scenarios using a laser shot simulator, where you must decide in real-time whether a use of force is justified.
Classes are free and offered to adults 18 years of age or older. Teenagers, age 16 and 17, who have an interest in law enforcement may attend with an adult.
Interested individuals should visit https://www.hernandosheriff.org/CitizensAcademy.aspx.
The deadline to register is by 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11.
Once the application has been processed you will be notified of your acceptance into the class. Space is limited. Call Amber McClanahan at 352- 797-3680 for more information.
Car and truck show planned
The marines from Detachment 708 and Register Chevrolet are teaming up to have a car and truck show. There will be classics, funny cars, muscle cars and the latest models.
Also, they are going to have a raffle for a new 2024 Chevrolet Trax. Tickets are $100 each.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Register Chevrolet, 14181 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
For information, call 352-556-3045 or 866-901-1913.
Visit the Marines on Facebook at Mcl 708 oorah.
5 named to PHSC board of trustees
TALLAHASSEE — Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the appointment of Nicole Newlon and the reappointment of Jeff Harrington, Lee Maggard, John Mitten and Rebecca Schulkowski to the Pasco-Hernando State College District Board of Trustees.
Newlon is an attorney at Johnson, Newlon & DeCort, P.A. and is a former city commissioner for Dade City. Harrington is the chief deputy sheriff at the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office. Maggard is the vice president and credit officer for BankFlorida in Dade City. Mitten is the franchise owner of a Chick-fil-A in Spring Hill and a former chairman of the Hernando County Commission. Schulkowski is president at BayCare Hospital Wesley Chapel.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.
Springstead wins sportsmanship award
SPRING HILL — The Florida High School Athletic Association announced that F.W. Springstead High is the winner of the 2022-23 Fred E. Rozelle Sportsmanship Award for the 6A classification. The program honors seven high schools whose athletic teams demonstrated exemplary sportsmanship during the regular season and FHSAA State Series.
As a winner, Springstead will be awarded $2,500 and receive a commemorative plaque. This is the second time Springstead has received this award, having won the award for the 2009-2010 school year.
Winners are selected based on programs and activities implemented within the school and community to promote sportsmanship; the number and type of unsporting conduct ejections; the number and type of exceptional sportsmanship reports; and the source of the nomination.
The award, presented annually since 1991, is named in honor of FHSAA Commissioner Emeritus Fred E. Rozelle.
Detention Center passes inspection
On June 20, the Hernando County Detention Center successfully passed its first “unannounced” Florida Model Jail Standards Inspection.
On July 1, 2022, a Florida Statute changed, making it a requirement for all Florida detention centers to be inspected twice per year. One Florida Model Jail Standards inspection is planned and scheduled. The second is an “unannounced” inspection that can happen at any time, at least 120 days before or after the planned inspection. The Hernando County Detention Center passed its planned inspection on Feb. 1.
The Florida Model Jail Standards are the statutorily mandated minimum standards that jails across Florida must meet to ensure the constitutional rights of those incarcerated are upheld.
The most updated version of the Florida Model jail Standards can be found at https://www.flsheriffs.org/uploads/docs/FMJS_Manual_Eff_04_01_21.pdf.
Value Adjustment Board to meet
The 2023 Hernando County Value Adjustment Board will hold an organizational meeting on Friday, July 28, at 10 a.m., in the Hernando County Government Center, John Law Ayers Commission Chambers, 20 N. Main St., Room 160, Brooksville. The board will consider matters pursuant to the requirements of Florida Statutes, Chapter 194, and to discuss other related issues at the suggestion or request of the chairman, staff or board members prior to or during the meeting.
Petitions, complaints and appeals filed with the VAB will be referred to hearings conducted by special magistrates at the Hernando County Government Center, or at other designated locations as needed.
This meeting is open to the public, and interested citizens are invited to attend. No decisions concerning special magistrate recommendations will be made by the board at this meeting.
If a person decides to appeal a decision made by the Hernando County VAB with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, a record of the proceeding will be needed for such purpose, and such person will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, to include the testimony and evidence upon which any such appeal is to be based.
If you have a disability that will require special assistance or accommodations for your attendance at this meeting, contact the VAB Clerk at 352-754-4970.
FDLE marks Purple Alert anniversary
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is celebrating the anniversary of the Florida Purple Alert, which launched July 1, 2022. Since its inception, 255 Purple Alerts have been issued, and 250 individuals recovered.
“Largely because of the public’s participation, the Purple Alert is a proven resource helping law enforcement safely locate missing individuals. Our Purple Alert program is a model for other states to adopt,” said FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass.
FDLE’s Missing Endangered Persons Information Clearinghouse launched the Florida Purple Alert. The Purple Alert is used to assist in the location of missing adults suffering from mental, cognitive, intellectual or developmental disabilities, and who do not meet the criteria for a statewide Silver Alert. Purple Alerts engage the public in the search for the missing person and provide a standardized and coordinated community response.
Sign up to receive Florida Purple Alerts today through email or text messages at http://www.missingchildrenalert.com/.
Learn more about Purple Alerts at http://www.fdle.state.fl.us/PurpleAlerts/Purple-Alert-Plan.aspx.
‘Slow Down’ campaign coming
TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation, has announced the kick-off of “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the southeastern states of Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.
“The Florida Highway Patrol will be working with our many dedicated law enforcement partners toward providing highway safety,” said Col. Gary L. Howze, director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your FHP Troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida’s state highways in support of Operations Southern Slowdown.”
Preliminary data from the FLHSMV shows more than 13,296 crashes in 2022 in Florida involved speeding or driving too fast for conditions. Speeding contributed to 10.5% of all crash fatalities statewide, resulting in more than 368 fatalities.
