Council advances millage, budget
BROOKSVILLE — The city council on Sept. 9 approved a millage rate of 5.9 and the first reading of the fiscal 2024 budget in a short meeting.
The city’s budget will be $13.6 million if it’s approved at the next budget meeting on Sept. 18.
Changes since the Aug. 14 meeting were:
• Fire Department — $15,000 added to the ALS incentive, bringing the total to $45,000.
• City Manager’s Office — Increase in salaries by $36,366 (includes FICA and FRS) for a part-time grants writer.
• General Government — Increase in contractual services by $2,500 for the increase in the contract amount with the lobbyist.
• General Government — Increase in contributions by $1,000 for the May-Stringer House.
• Parks and Recreation — Decrease in promotional activities by $1,000 to cover the contribution to the May-Stringer House.
• Public Works — Updated the salaries for the director to include an employee with a PE and the assistant DPW director, as it was incorrectly stated.
Federal hurricane assistance available
Hernando County has met the threshold for FEMA Individual Assistance.
Hernando County was also approved for FEMA Public Assistance for categories A and B — debris management and emergency protective measures, respectively. Hernando County residents affected by Hurricane Idalia may apply for federal assistance and check their application status by visiting www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by downloading the FEMA mobile app through both Google Play and the App Store.
You may also apply for federal Individual Assistance by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, or captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service.
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance Teams began visiting the affected residential areas Sunday afternoon to help homeowners register for FEMA IA assistance. Team members will be clearly identified by a blue FEMA vest or FEMA shirt with a FEMA photo identification badge. DSA team members will have a presence within Hernando County for the foreseeable future as the recovery process continues.
Report unlicensed contractors
The state Deparment of Business and Professional Regulation warns residents to be cognizant of unlicensed contractors conducting post-storm repair work. Unlicensed contracting becomes a felony during a state of emergency. The state of Florida and Hernando County are currently under a state of emergency as a direct result of Hurricane Idalia.
DBPR urges storm victims to contact their insurance company first to verify that insurance will cover the repairs before you find a licensed contractor or sign a contract.
Always verify a professional’s license online at MyFloridaLicense.com, by calling 850-487-1395, or by using the DBPR mobile app.
Be wary of individuals who only produce an “occupational license,” or corporate filing. An “occupational license” only means that person has paid a tax receipt to the local municipality.
Get a written estimate from several licensed contractors to compare costs before you hire one. Make sure the estimates include the work the contractor will do, materials involved, completion date, and total cost.
Never pay cash in full before the work is completed. Be cautious of writing checks made payable to individuals, especially when dealing with a company.
Report unlicensed contracting by calling the DBPR Unlicensed Activity Hotline: 866-532-1440.
Debris removal scheduled
A storm debris contractor (not Republic Services) began Hurricane Idalia debris removal on Sept. 6. Storm debris pick up will include private roads; however, only storm-generated debris will be collected.
Call 352-754-4112 for more formation.
County to open Section 8 wait list
The Hernando County Housing Authority will be accepting applications online for its Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) waiting list beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 2, until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023.
Applications must be submitted online at www.waitlistcheck.com/FL1555 only during this time.
Time and date of receipt of the application online has no bearing on whether an application will be selected for the waiting list. There is no need or advantage to applying immediately after the list opens. The Hernando County Housing Authority will conduct a lottery of all eligible applications for 500 positions on the waiting list for the Housing Choice Voucher program.
The Housing Choice Voucher rental assistance program helps very low-income households with rent payments. To qualify, annual gross household income cannot exceed the following.
• 1 Person — $30,450
• 2 Person — $34,800
• 3 Person — $39,150
• 4 Person — $43,450
• 5 Person — $46,950
• 6 Person — $50,450
All applicants will be screened for previous violent criminal activity and/or illegal drug activity. Preferences will be given for currently living and/or working in Hernando County, elderly, veterans and disabled households.
Applications will not be available in the Hernando County Housing Authority office and fax requests will not be accepted. Applicants may use any computer, tablet or smartphone with internet access to apply, including free computers at public libraries.
Those without internet access may submit a written request to the Housing Authority for a paper application in advance of the opening of the list. The request must explain why they are unable to use the online application. Completed paper applications must be mailed back to the Housing Authority on or before the date the list closes to be accepted.
Brooksville boosters seek volunteers
BROOKSVILLE — If you’ve been looking for an opportunity to get involved with Brooksville Main Street, here’s your big chance. The event will take place Oct. 6 and 7.
The organization is looking for people to help bring the Multicultural Festival and Murals in the Park to Historic Downtown Brooksville.
Volunteer at https://tinyurl.com/mun3uwm.
Applicant receives CRA grant award
BROOKSVILLE — The City of Brooksville Community Redevelopment Agency awarded a property improvement matching grant on Aug. 31. The grant was for $20,000 at 115 N. Main St. in Brooksville for building renovations.
All properties located in the Brooksville CRA district are eligible for this improvement matching grant program. The area includes properties that front along portions of Main Street, Liberty Street, Broad Street, Jefferson Street, Fort Dade Avenue and Saxon Avenue.
A map of the CRA area and a copy of the grant application are available on the City’s website at www.cityofbrooksville.us, or at the Community Development Department, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville, Florida.
For more information on the CRA grant program, contact the Community Development Department at 352-540-3810.
District gets communication platform
The Hernando School District is using ParentSquare as the new school-to-home communication platform and mobile app. Following legislation directing school districts to discontinue the use of any online tool that does not protect student information, HCSD vetted other platforms in search of a communication tool that could ensure security and serve teachers and staff who have come to value mobile tools to enhance communication with parents.
ParentSquare is a two-way communication option that allows school staff and parents to send and receive relevant information or updates from a mobile app or desktop. The mobile app version of ParentSquare functions much like a "feed" in social media with posts stacking in real time, while the desktop version looks much like traditional email.
Parents have received an invitation from ParentSquare to activate their account. From there, it is only a few clicks before the account is activated and during activation, parents will be able to choose the methods they wish to use for notifications from the school. ParentSquare will send activation invitations to the first two individuals associated with the student in Skyward. If you do not receive an invitation, check your contact information in Skyward.
Parents are reminded that important information will continue to be sent through your student's Skyward portal and it is vital for parents to access Skyward regularly to stay up to date on timely matters.
Fine Arts Council to meet
The regular monthly meeting of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Brooksville City Hall, 201 Howell Ave., Brooksville.
The purpose of this meeting is to consider routine business matters of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council. All meetings of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council are open to the public and guests are welcome.
Regularly scheduled business meetings of the Hernando County Fine Arts Council are held on the second Thursday of each month and at other times and locations as noticed.
Contact the Hernando County Fine Arts Council at 352-587-8062 or email office@hernandoarts.org for agenda availability and other information that may be related to this meeting.
Brookridge hosts country event
On Oct. 7 there will be a "Harvest Moon" celebration at the Brookridge clubhouse.
Bill D. Williams is performing. The event is from 7 to 10 p.m. at the clubhouse,
8150 Hampton St. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each.
Come dressed in your country gear, comfy dance clothes, or your best outfit.
BYOB and your goodies; coffee and ice is provided.
On Nov. 4, it’s the Doc Shakers Blues Remedy group performing. We will be honoring our veterans at this dance.
New Year’s Eve tickets are also on sale now. Our caterer this year is the amazing Marcella Frank Catering Co. It’s $70 per person if you do not have season dance tickets. Get ticket information for these dances from Patty at 317-440-6586.
On Oct. 28 we are partnering with The Men's Club for a Halloween dance. Prizes will be awarded for best costumes. Billy Lindsey will be performing.
Tickets are $7 and on sale now.
On Jan. 20, Johnny Wild and the Delights are performing. These tickets are $20 each.
Get ticket information for these two dances from Thad Scaggs at 352-345-5271.
