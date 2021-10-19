TARPON SPRINGS — The Tarpon Springs City Commission hit the beach as officials voted to accept a proposal from the Disability Achievement Center for the nonprofit organization to purchase a mobility beach mat to allow disabled people access to Sunset Beach.
Commissioners also moved to initiate plans to replace one of the beach’s pavilions as part of a move to replace all eight pavilions over a period of about four years.
The mobile beach access mats are portable and removable surfaces that provide stability in sand. They were originally designed by the U.S. Department of Defense to provide stable surfaces to land helicopters in sand, said Jody Armstrong, director of outreach for the center.
She said the mats are now being used to provide beach access for the disabled.
The Sunset Beach mat, which will measure 100 feet by 6 1/2 feet, will cost approximately $5,000 with funding provided by the Forward Foundation. It will be placed on the northwest side of the beach near the sidewalk, perpendicular to the water. Disabled parking at the beach will be moved to that area to increase accessibility.
There are currently 11 mats at Pinellas County beaches, and this will be the first for Sunset Beach.
“Not only do we have the most beautiful beaches in the country, we can promote them as destinations for people with disabilities,” Armstrong told the commission.
Armstrong said the organization will submit its plan for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for final approval and that the mat will be installed “as soon as possible” after receiving the go-ahead from FWC.
Commissioners praised the proposal.
“Why didn’t we think of this before?” said Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis. “This is an excellent idea.”
Commissioner Connor Donovan added: “I can count on one hand the number of items we can get excited about. This is one of them.”
Meanwhile, Public Works Commissioner Tom Funcheon told the commission that the city’s eight Sunset Beach pavilions will need replacement over the next several years.
“They’re reaching the end of their useful life,” Funcheon said. “One has already been taken down for safety reasons. They are reaching the end and somewhere in the distant future we should replace them all.”
Commissioners approved a motion for Funcheon to come up with estimated costs for replacing two of the pavilions. Funcheon added that some of the beach’s Australian pine trees, an invasive species, would have to be removed to provide stability for the pavilions.
Funcheon was directed to bring a proposal for replacing the pavilions to the commission by February 2022.
But commissioners said they hoped a part of a pine grove would be preserved until newly planted oak trees mature.
They said the trees supply shade and a place to snooze while at the beach.
“It’s the most calm place on the beach where there’s a lot of shade and a perfect spot to take a nap,” said Vice Mayor Jacob Karr.
In other action
• The commission voted to approve a matching grant of $2,500 for historical pictures and murals on buildings within the Community Redevelopment Agency within the 227-acre CRA boundaries running from Pinellas Avenue north from the Anclote River and south to Meres Boulevard, including downtown and the Lemon Street corridors.
• The city also received a grant from the state Department of Transportation for safety improvements on Tarpon Avenue from Huey Avenue to U.S. Highway 19. The project will be centered on the area near Panera Bread and Walmart and will include dedicated turn signals. Construction is set for spring of 2022.
