ARIPEKA — Little Norfleet’s Store sits on the edge of Hammock Creek in the historic fishing village of Aripeka, a half-mile from the spring that feeds the creek, a quarter-mile from the Gulf and 5.9 miles from Heaven. So reads the sign out front.
Opened in the early 1940s, the store has been a fixture, gathering place and hub of the tiny town for four generations, and is said to be the oldest continuously operating store of its kind in Pasco County. For those passing through, its rustic board-and-batten siding, tin roof and old-Florida charm make it an irresistible backdrop for snapshots.
In a town where many don’t drive, the store is a lifesaver, selling cold drinks, beer, smokes, essential groceries and common household supplies, as well as fishing bait and tackle for everyone who fishes from the bridge over the creek next to the store.
For 50 years, the store was operated by Carl Norfleet, who along with his sister, Verna Mae, took it over from their dad, Vern. Carl retired about a decade ago, and keeping things in the family leased the store to his niece Terri and her husband, Rick, who recently retired, passing operation of the store off to Carl’s daughter, Meridy Norfleet-Mendoza. She has big plans for it.
“I’ll never sell the store; it’s staying in the family,” she said. “It’s not just a store; there are so many stories and so much history that go with this building.”
Much of that history is rooted in memories of her father and mother, Mary Anne, who operated the store for so long. Carl recently passed away, leaving the store to Meridy to begin the next chapter as caretaker of the town store.
Known as something of a go-getter around town, Meridy has jumped in with both feet. The store sports some fresh, aqua paint on the trim and sides (strategically leaving the iconic rustic natural wood on the store’s face as is). And as of a couple of weeks ago, there’s a new waterfront farmer’s market on Wednesdays (11 a.m.-7 p.m.) along the creek behind the store.
The market, which includes fresh produce, seemed like something the community could benefit from, Meridy said.
“There are a lot of people who don’t like to leave town for produce and things, or they don’t drive, so this is a way to bring in things that can benefit them by having things we don’t sell at the store,” Meridy said.
She also sees the new market as something of a social event. The most recent market included a vendor playing music, the Snackbusters food truck and a shaved ice vendor, along with several pop-up tents selling clothing, jewelry, honey, handmade soap, books and more.
Next will be an expansion of the store, increasing its inventory and adding a small tackle department and live bait tanks. A new dock on the creek will be for fishing, and creek-side picnic tables and seating is coming. Meridy wants to make it lunch spot, and hopes to have a different food truck on site every day of the week.
“In a way, it’s a return to the old days,” she said. “There used to be a beach out back and tables; people came here to swim in the creek and it was the gathering place, and I want to make it so people can enjoy it like that again.”
While things will be taking on a new look at Norfleet’s, one thing that will endure is the oral history of Norfleet’s store, Aripeka and its people.
“There still are people coming in who remember my dad and my grandfather and their stories from when they were kids who grew up coming in the store,” Meridy said.
For them, the little store is forever a part of their memories growing up, in large part because of the character of the people behind the counter.
“My parents truly cared about everybody,” Meridy said. “They were genuine and everything they did for people was from the heart.”
She knows she has big shoes to fill, but will do her best “to carry on the family tradition.”
One day, she hopes, her children will do the same and yet more chapters in the storied history of Norfleet’s store will be written.
