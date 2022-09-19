SPRING HILL — For Rafael Diaz, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, was going to be a day spent at a polling place, keeping order.
The NYPD patrolman’s routine assignment — and his whole world — changed at 8:47 a.m., when the first plane hit the World Trade Center.
“I had election duty, which started at 12 noon,” Diaz said. “But upon hearing the news, I rushed into the precinct, got into uniform and waited for a bus to go to the site.”
He didn’t get to the site that day because of another emergency on a bridge, but the following day he made it to Ground Zero, and he went to work doing his part in the recovery effort.
“I went there to help feed the workers. We brought hot food for them. And we would go up to the pile, we would tell one of the workers to go get some hot food to eat, and they would not leave the pile. They wanted to continue to work,” he said. “It was unbelievable rescue efforts, bravery and dedication.”
It was very “surreal” at the scene, he said.
“It felt like I was on a movie set. It didn’t seem real.”
Diaz and many other people came to VFW Post 10209 off Anderson Snow Road on Sunday, Sept. 11, to remember those who died, those who responded and those who to this day suffer from the after-effects of the day America was attacked.
It was a beautiful, sunny, warm morning — akin to the one in New York City — but no one seemed to mind the heat as they were reminded of the 3,000 people who died in four airliners, in the two towers, in the Pentagon. Three planes struck targets, while brave passengers tried to retake a fourth hijacked airliner, and the hijackers crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.
“We stand here today to remember the firefighters, the law enforcement officers, all of the military that have died, the people that were killed in the planes, the people that were killed in the different buildings,” said VFW Post Chaplain Jack Martin. “And honestly to continue to pray for people who are still dying today from the effects of that day.”
There are numerous retired NYPD and FDNY personnel who live in the area, and several appeared in their dress uniforms to pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that day 21 years ago.
Kevin Balogh, 61, has lived in Spring Hill since July 2002, was an NYPD patrolman who served for 20 years, and he was in his former patrol uniform. “I wasn’t at the towers on 9/11, but I was there a couple of days later,” he said. “It was like an actual war zone, I mean, I had never seen like that before in my life. Just debris and soot all over the place. You couldn’t see the streets.”
He said the ceremony made him sad, but also made him happy that people still want to come out and remember what happened that day. “It’s good to see that schools are still teaching it,” he said.
Lynette Reina, 38, was a sophomore in high school on Sept. 11, 2001. While her 6-year-old son, Alex, tried to go see the Sheriff’s Office horses, she talked about her memories. She was in homeroom in Brandon that day.
“I remember they put on the TV, and we watched it happen, and they had counselors come in,” she said.
The world changed, she said. “It was a scary time. Everybody was on edge. Families were closer together,” she said.
At work later that day, she added, she and her co-workers just sat and watched the TV.
Donnie Lambert, 20, was born more than a month after the 9/11 attacks. He said he first heard about 9/11 early in life because his mother is a police officer in Citrus County, and his father is a Hernando County firefighter. “I kind of was raised knowing about 9/11,” he said.
Lambert works in fuel mitigation for the Florida Forest Service, helping with prescribed burns to get the fuel level down to keep wildfires from getting out of control. He’d like to be a firefighter like his father, he said.
The ceremonies for 9/11 are a way to remember the attacks, Lambert said.
“It’s just a day to remember who we lost and what we lost that day,” he said.
The memories can be too much, though. Diaz, the retired NYPD patrolman, said he was watching something on the news about the 9/11 attacks while getting dressed and he started to cry.
“I can’t watch the footage,” he said. “I can’t do it.”
The ultimate message, said Martin, the chaplain, is this:
“Never forget.”
