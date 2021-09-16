NEW PORT RICHEY — If you’re looking for a job and have the skills they need, Pasco County wants to hear from you.
According to a press release, the county’s Human Resources Department is hosting a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the West Pasco Government Center’s Internal Services Building.
A wide range of departments are hiring, including:
- Public Works
- 911 Communications
- Utilities
- GOPASCO (formerly PCPT)
- Libraries
- Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources
- Animal Services
- And more
Applicants can meet hiring managers for on-the-spot interviews, so they should dress to impress and bring several copies of their resume.
The Internal Services Building Lobby is at 7536 State St., New Port Richey.
To learn more about Pasco County Government, visit MyPasco.net.
