NEW PORT RICHEY — If the past two years has taught us anything, it’s that working from home just doesn’t cut it for some people. One resourceful real estate agent decided to create for himself the ideal work environment after seeing others like him use Starbucks and Panera as meeting places for work.
Wayne Scott opened NEAT Coffee Bar on Nov. 1 at 5500 Main St. #108, New Port Richey, as a means to provide students and working people a comfortable environment to be productive. Patrons can enjoy hot espressos, cold brews and take advantage of the printers available to fax, scan or print, while networking with others who share similar ideas.
“For myself, I thought, where would I want to improve on this, because it didn’t fit all of my needs,” Scott said. “My personal effort is to help the small business person succeed and give them a start, it doesn’t have to be your forever office, but you have to start somewhere.”
Monthly memberships include access to the printer and office space, discounts on coffee, and advertising of your business inside the shop. NEAT Coffee Bar is open to all patrons, whether they’d like to sit with a coffee and relax or use a space to get work done, Scott added.
Scott said he aims to offer affordable memberships because he understands what it means to be a student or small business owner looking for a space to work from. For one to three hours a week, anyone can reserve an office. It makes for an ideal location to conduct meetings, study time, or even work on personal business.
Scott continues to work as a realtor out of his new shop and enjoys the comforts of a steady work environment. His goal is to be able to offer after-hours access with a keypad and once he gains enough customers, and change the coffee bar’s hours. Since the shop is nestled in a row of other businesses, Scott said he encourages patrons to visit nearby establishments for a snack.
“What we do, we want to do well,” Scott said. “The public response has been positive, they’ve really supported us so far.”
Current hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.neat-cafe.com/home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.