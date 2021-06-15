BROOKSVILLE — Brooksville City Council members faced a tough question June 7: How do you hold onto your best employees without fair compensation?
The answer? You can't.
Declaring the measure is long overdue, the council voted unanimously to adopt recommendations from the city's recently completed 2021 Compensation and Pay Class Study to raise employee salaries. Vice Mayor Robert Battista recused himself from the 4-0 vote and preceding debate because his wife, Jennifer, works for Brooksville as the city clerk.
The vote came after Human Resources Administrator Kim Price reviewed the pay plan study conducted by her department. She reported the goals included reducing employee turnover, establishing equitable, competitive salaries to attract and retain top talent and improving compensation to match pay packages offered by surrounding, competing governments. Officials also want to curtail the city being used as a “training ground” where inexperienced workers hone their skills and, after becoming more proficient, take their improved abilities to greener pastures.
The task required officials to look at seven nearby cities and three counties, conduct a review of county positions, interview 43 city employees, analyze pay grades and propose recommendations based on their findings. The study determined city salaries were 12 percent less than market municipalities, and pay raises were recommended for 64 employees, nearly half of Brooksville's workers.
Worst among the underpaid are front-loader drivers and crew leaders making $12.69 per hour, with the drivers 28.5 percent below average and leaders next at 27 percent. Price added that sanitation workers are also “very underpaid” because they've “really been neglected for a long time ... They work hard.”
Curiously, the interviews revealed that even though 92 percent of those questioned felt they were underpaid, 55 percent would not change anything about their position, and 87 percent were confident in the support of city leadership. “We have a lot of happy employees. They were very happy to see me in the field,” Price said. “They really like what they do.”
But she added a warning: “If they don't have a compensation plan, your employees, they will leave.”
Fire Chief Ron Snowberger confirmed the turnover rate during his tenure “was very high” at one point, adding “We must be comparable and competitive.” He said it's come back down since they've been educating firefighters on raising their salaries by raising their job classifications.
It won't be cheap. The study indicates the pay raise for the 64 workers will cost Brooksville $384,078.70 including benefits the first year alone. The city could opt to split the cost over two years for $192,039.97 each year, an idea supported by council member Betty Erhard, but the council voted to enact the plan effective June 30.
In pushing hard for approval, Mayor Pat Brayton said the city discussed adopting a pay plan for workers during his previous stint on the council in the early 1990s but failed to act. “We've never had a true plan that we've utilized,” he said. “Without good employees, what have you got? We have great employees.”
Brayton added the city must include cost-of-living adjustments annually to keep pace with inflation. “Without COLAs you defeat the purpose of a pay plan,” he said. The council agreed to making COLAs part of their policy from now on.
In moving to approve, council member David Bailey concurred: “These people have been underpaid for many years.”
A couple of residents raised concerns before the vote. Josh Hofstede questioned whether the city had enough cash available to fund the raise. “We need to know how much it will cost for years to come. This (the raise) will go on forever,” he said after the vote. “The council didn't discuss those numbers.”
City Manager Mark Kutney responded the city has about $2.2 million in General Fund reserves alone plus other reserves that could fund the plan.
Another resident asked if some employees were overpaid. “We looked at that,” Price said. Another concern centered on improving compensation through better fringe benefits, but Brayton stated city benefits are not the problem.
In other matters
• In a 3-2 vote, the council approved increasing the application fee for street closures for special events from $25 to $50, part of a long list of annual fee hikes also approved 3-2. Bailey and fellow council member Blake Bell dissented.
Bailey and Bell proposed reducing or waiving fees for non-profit groups holding special events that benefit the city. “It's derailing what we're trying to do for this community. It sends the wrong message to people promoting Brooksville,” Bailey said. Local activist Michael Defelice was among a
few residents who agreed, saying, “It's like paying your kid an allowance and then charging him rent for doing his chores.” Brayton retorted that it costs money for the city to process various applications, adding, “Why don't we just say let's have no fees at all?”
• The council learned it received state legislative funding for three out of four projects: The Lamar Drinking Water Plant, $175,000; Stormwater Quality Improvements, $387,500; and Sewer Rehab Phase IV, $386,000. Vetoed was $175,000 for the Emergency Operations Center. The approved money is coming from the $101.5 billion 2021-2022 state budget approved on June 3.
“This is a very positive development for the city,” Kutney announced. “Last year the city had three projects approved by the Legislature, but two were vetoed, so this year we're very excited about the support from the state.”
• Officials announced there will be an extensive cleanup of the city of Brooksville Cemetery at 1275 Olmes Road starting July 19.
Staffers encourage residents to remove non-conforming items from headstones or they will be thrown away. For other directions go to the cemetery office, the cemetery kiosk or call 352-754-4986 for details.
