The Pasco Board of County Commissioners reports another successful cleanup, this time in the Regency Park neighborhood. Pasco County’s Code Compliance, Solid Waste and Public Works departments, with the help of community members, all pitched in to get rid of nearly 30 tons of trash and debris, creating a safer and cleaner community.
Participants collected was 24.37 tons of solid waste debris, 3.6 tons of metal and 1.06 tons of tires.
“It was a great day for the Regency Park neighborhood,” said commission Chairman Jack Mariano. “Our team worked on a Sunday for the third time this year to help neighbors clear their homes and yards of trash and debris. We thank the residents who are committed to making their community a better place.”
See debris or waste in your neighborhood? Here’s how you can help:
• Click “Illegal Dumping” on the MyPasco App
• E-mail: RIDPasco@mypasco.net
• Call: 727-847-2411
• Submit a request online at https://pascocountyfl.mycusthelp.com
