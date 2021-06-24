SPRING HILL — In a partnership with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Nature Coast Technical High School has been turning out the next generation of law enforcement agents through internships and applied experiences.
The school recently was awarded $350,000 in the 2021-22 Florida state budget, which will be used in part to fund the criminal justice program and, if a state needs assessment approves of it, in part for a law enforcement academy.
Beth Lastra, supervisor of college and career programs at the Hernando County School District, said the school district envisions adding a criminal justice simulation for the classroom, which would offer students an opportunity to use their education in a simulation of a forensics lab or a partial courtroom.
The criminal justice program has been in place for several years, but recently has been growing thanks to the innovative teaching methods of Allie Michalicka, who joined the school in the 2019-20 school year. Michalicka has been instrumental in forging internship opportunities for students in their senior year. One graduating student has even recently signed an offer with HCSO to work as a public service technician.
“Michalicka engages the students in hands-on experiences,” Lastra said. “In our partnership with the Sheriff’s Office, they donated a bunch of fingerprinting kits so the students are doing things like that.”
Another lesson involved teaching the students how to establish a timeline of events by demonstrating the way flies and insects progress with a body part using chicken liver. Michalicka also had students think like an agent by writing reports as if they were the ones tracking a serial killer from the past.
“I think it’s cool that students are doing that because that also brings in science and writing skills,” Lastra said. “That is bringing in our core subjects into the classroom. It’s that higher-order thinking she really puts in that class that I think is interesting where the students are on the job.”
Students can apply for the criminal justice program while in eighth grade once accepted to the school. In the first year, the curriculum dives into the criminal justice system. By sophomore year, students learn more about the courtroom justice system and as a junior focus on law enforcement agencies. As a senior, they can get an opportunity to enter an internship with the Sheriff’s Office.
Internships are a truly valuable piece of experience for students as they undergo the hiring process and rotate through different offices. Lastra said students are exposed to communications and 9-1-1 calls, forensics, ride-alongs with detectives, animal control and other departments. Some students may even be offered a position following their internship.
Lastra added that Nature Coast’s goal is to be able to offer 10 students part-time positions as part of the internship, and as students filter out, new students will filter in.
To learn more about Nature Coast Technical High School’s criminal justice program, visit www.hernandoschools.org/schools/nature-coast-technical-high-school
