The National Weather Service said Friday afternoon that it has issued a “Coastal Flood Watch” for Hernando County effective Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
Coastal residents should be alert for later statements or warnings from the weather service to take action to protect property.
The Hernando County Emergency Operations Center has gone to “Level 3 — Monitoring,” according to a press release.
Possible impacts of the flood watch are:
- Water levels of 2 to 4 feet above normal tides.
- Minor to moderate coastal flooding at times of high tide will be possible.
- Over wash of low-lying roadways will be possible.
- Most likely effected areas are Shoal Line Boulevard between Weeki Wachee and Hernando Beach, as well as Pine Island Drive.
Here are some recommended actions:
- Residents are urged to actively monitor local news or the National Weather Service at (http://www.srh.noaa.gov/tbw/).
- Mariners should heed warnings on small craft advisories.
- Residents living in low-lying, flood-prone areas should take necessary precautions to protect life and property.
- Turn around, don’t drown. Do not drive through flooded areas.
- Report damages promptly of the Emergency Operations Center at 352-754-4083.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.