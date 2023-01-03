Administering naloxone, a drug that can counteract the effects of opioids within minutes, can save the life of someone who has succumbed to an overdose. It comes in many forms, including prescription ingestibles, but the one most commonly used by lay people is Narcan, an FDA-approved brand of naloxone packaged as a nasal spray.
According to the National Institutes of Health, families and friends of people who struggle with opioid addictions should all have Narcan available and learn how to use it. It’s as easy to use as a nasal spray for a cold, but because of complications present in an overdose, training is recommended.
“I personally think that everybody should carry it, with the way that things are right now,” said Cpl. Karen Norris of the New Port Richey Police Department. “I carry it personally in my gym bag because I wouldn't want to run into somebody where I needed it and not have it.”
The NIH notes that Narcan only helps counteract opioids, not other drugs like methamphetamine. On the positive side, it does no harm if you give it to someone who turns out not to have opioids in their system — so when in doubt, go ahead. It could make the difference between life and death.
While Narcan can restore a person’s breathing and bring them back to consciousness, its effects wear off after 30 to 90 minutes, while opioids can last longer than that in the body, so it’s important to seek emergency medical treatment immediately and then monitor the person until help arrives. No one who calls 911 or seeks emergency medical care for an overdose can be penalized for having or ingesting illegal drugs themselves (see box).
“There's a gentleman that spoke at an event I went to a few years ago, and I always use him as an example,” Norris said. “I wish I could remember his name. He had received Narcan from the police seven times before he got into treatment. He basically died seven times. And it’s been a few years, but as far as I know he’s still living a normal, healthy life, and he wouldn’t exist without Narcan.
“That’s why I hand it out when I do the homeless outreach. Because I don’t want to see people die; I want to see them live a normal life.”
The Florida Department of Health in Pasco County is distributing free Narcan kits; call 727-619-0300 Option 1 for more information.
