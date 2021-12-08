TRINITY — Thanks to the quality of service and care of doctors at Medical Center of Trinity, its Behavioral Health program has been recognized by National Alliance on Mental Illness Pasco for its “Office of the Year” award.
The acknowledgment is part of NAMI’s 2021 Heroes of Hope Awards, and the nonprofit honors organizations in the community that have gone above and beyond to help people get the care and support that they need for themselves or a loved one’s mental health.
“We weren’t aware that we were nominated a couple of weeks before the award ceremony,” said Kevin Sullivan, program director. “Apparently a few of our patients nominated us and made some really positive comments about us. One that sticks out the most was someone said, ‘They truly care,’ and another one was, ‘They’re always kind and compassionate.’ We do truly care and everything falls in place when you have the right people who do care about our community.”
Medical Center of Trinity’s RN, IOP/PHP, ECT Coordinator Susan Wegener said, “It’s a rewarding experience to work here.”
Collaborative efforts between other mental health organizations help Medical Center of Trinity’s Behavioral Health program to “connect the dots as quickly and as efficiently as possible,” according to Cordett McCall, clinical director. He added that the relationships built based on continuity of care is really important to the program when it comes to emergency cases where people need quick care and support.
The program offers outpatient services for adults, such as intensive outpatient, a three- to four-day program to participate in treatment for a couple of hours in the day; a partial hospitalization program; and a five-day program.
The biggest impact, however, is the opening of a teen/adolescent program over the last year. Child adolescent services were severely lacking in Pasco County, Sullivan noted. Adding a program that focuses on youth has been a great benefit to the community.
Medical Center of Trinity’s inpatient program serves those who are 18 years and older, while the adolescent program is specific to that youth outpatient program.
“It’s interesting that we don’t offer inpatient services and we don’t have traditional outpatient in the sense that someone sees a doctor once every few months,” said Dr. Robert Eaton, medical director. “This really is being spread by the community’s knowledge. There’s no prior contact with us before they come to this program, so it must be driven by some kind of third party. Word of mouth seems to be really important, it seems to be the peers of people who were here.”
In 2023, Medical Center of Trinity is planning to start a psychiatry residency program. Eaton said they hope to offer more psychiatric services as psychiatry is a notoriously challenging area to recruit in the mental health sector. By opening a residency, the idea of growing them here is something the center looks forward to.
Eaton added that if the center was able to add a psychiatry program, then that would afford an opportunity to offer a more traditional outpatient office where people can come in and see a doctor however often is needed. That line of service, he explained, is almost nonexistent in Pasco, with the exception of Baycare and others that take commercial insurance or cash.
One of the benefits of offering a training program is that you get funding to help some of those people, Eaton said. The therapists on staff work hard to help patients, and Medical Center of Trinity is one of the better-staffed hospitals that Eaton said he’s seen.
The NAMI Pasco 2021 Heroes of Hope Awards is in its second year to celebrate community members and organizations who are making an impact on mental health support in Pasco.
