BROOKSVILLE — There’s a large thing at the airport that people have been wondering about for a while.
“A lot of people like to refer to it as ‘the bunker,’” Economic Development Director Valerie Pianta said. “It’s at the entrance to our hidden gem.”
County Commissioner Jeff Holcomb said he thought it was a storage or ammunition bunker.
At the commission’s April 12 meeting, the mystery was solved. It dates to World War II, when Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport was an aviation training base.
It’s a gunnery backstop, and the commission heard of a plan to refurbish it and make it a sort of commemoration for World War II aviation and the men who trained here to serve overseas and died over there, or over here in training accidents.
It was a target so planes could “dial in” their guns.
“In my opinion, it had to go or it had to become better,” Pianta said.
Don Etchison approached the airport with the plan. He said architect Ed Hoffman, a pilot at the airport, has also helped with the renderings of the new design.
The project could open in November, when the 80th anniversary of the airport is celebrated.
There would be a marker and it would offer a chance to learn and reflect.
He said he has wondered about “the bunker” and said he wanted to be involved in doing something with it. “It’s a compelling story about what happened 80 years ago,” he said.
Men were training on B-17 bombers, he said, to wage an air campaign against Germany.
Several men were killed on July 20, 1944, when a local man named Elwood Webb heard an explosion overhead and saw the wing of a B-17 falling out of the sky.
Two B-17s had collided at 10,000 feet over the field. One plane exploded, cracked in half and fell near Powell Road, west of U.S. 41. Eight men parachuted from the second plane, which crashed east of the highway.
Ten men died. The flight crews hadn’t even had a chance to take a group photo, Etchison said, and the bodies were scattered around the airport.
The other plane was in the sky long enough for the men to bail out. One of the men was a 19-year-old from South Carolina named Charles Elijah. His brother started a 10-year memorial to the library system to honor Elijah.
“It is a particularly important project,” Hoffman said, including explaining just what that pile of dirt is and marking the 80th anniversary of the airport. It will serve as a memorial to the men who died in training and over Germany.
Planners will keep as much of “the bunker” as they can. A new design would add two or three car spaces and some seats. The sand would remain, and there would be an exhibit that would explain what it was.
“It will be something that will bring it to life and something that we can all be very proud of,” Hoffman said.
Repairs will be completed by the airport, according to the agenda documents, and all other expenses will paid from in-kind or monetary donations.
Commissioners approved the enhancement project 5-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.