On May 5, at 9:15 a.m. I was a passenger ready to fly in a Boeing-Stearman biplane flown by Hunter Stuckey, a Dream Flights pilot, who had logged over 300 flight hours in this Stearman for Dream Flights.
Dream Flights is a Nevada-based nonprofit that honors veterans of World War II, Korea, Vietnam and the Gulf War with a free flight in the Stearman biplane. This particular aircraft is the one that Darrell Fisher, president and founder of Dream Flights, started flying veterans in July 2011.
To board the Stearman, I used a ladder to step up on the wing and walk to the forward cockpit, grabbed a handle on the upper wing, lifted my right leg into the cockpit and placed my right foot on the seat. Then I lifted my left leg into the cockpit and stood on the seat with both feet. I then lowered myself into the seat using the two grab handles on the upper wing. Jenny Lynn, the crew chief, connected the four-point shoulder and lap belt to secure me in the front cockpit. She placed the leather flying cap with earphones and microphone on my head and fastened the chinstrap.
Jenny then primed the seven-cylinder radial engine carburetor with four shots of fuel. Stuckey started the engine. The engine noise was a constant roar in my ears even with the flying cap and earphones.
We got clearance to take off on runway 9. Stuckey lined up the Stearman on runway 9 and opened the throttle to 1,940 rpm. We cleared the runway and circled the airport while climbing to 1,500 feet and then headed due west toward Pine Island.
Where Cortez Boulevard crosses over U.S. 19 north of Weeki Watchee Springs State Park, I saw only forest in the Chassahowitzka Wildlife Management Area, which is a hurricane buffer zone between the mainland and the Gulf of Mexico. When we flew over the Gulf of Mexico, the water was a light green and I could see the sandy bottom. The only subdivisions located in the wildlife management area were homes built on canals with a private boat dock like in Hernando Beach, SUP Weeki and Rogers Park subdivisions.
We turned around and flew east back toward the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport and landed on runway 9.
After exiting the Stearman, Stuckey presented me with a Dream Flights cap and I became his Dream Flights passenger number “109.”
Col. John Williams is the adjutant for the Commemorative Air Force Tampa Bay Wing in Brooksville.
