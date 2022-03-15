BROOKSVILLE — Thomas Sarnelli was beaming with pride as his daughter, Talia, and her classmates at Deltona Elementary School led the pledge of allegiance and sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the Hernando County School Board and the many, many parents who packed the board chambers on March 8.
Led by Josephine Spallino, the director and founder of the chorus, called the Musical Doves, they followed their musical interlude with introductions, drawing applause from the crowd.
Talia and her twin brother, Toren, are 10 years old and fifth-graders at the school.
“She loves singing,” Thomas Sarnelli said. “She almost always has music on her headphones.”
The Doves had sung “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing” in a video that was presented at a School Board meeting in February, to great fanfare.
Bus situation still up in the air
The previous meeting’s good news about the hiring of new bus drivers turned out to be premature, parents learned at the March 8 meeting, as board member Kay Hatch revealed that the one of the four new hires had resigned.
“We are behind in bus drivers again,” she said.
Board member Susan Duval was absent from the meeting, with no explanation provided.
Frustrations over school bus service have been a part of nearly every meeting of the Hernando County School Board and the shortcomings of the service have been fodder for hours of County Commission public and commissioner comments, even though the County Commission has nothing to do with the school district’s operations.
The district is trying to buy 10 buses, Superintendent John Stratton said, hire more drivers and acquire more mechanics to fix the current pool of buses, and students sometimes are coming to school late because of bus issues.
“Those bus people pull off miracles every day,” he said. “It will get better. We’re trying every single day to make it better.”
School board member Jimmy Lodato blasted and refused to vote in favor of the adoption of the Neola policy on the agenda, contending that rules regarding cigarette smoking by staff and the use of medical marijuana are unfair to staff members, and possibly a reason why the district is having trouble filling positions.
Lodato also criticized the bereavement policies advocated by Neola, a consultant that provides a customized set of policies and procedures to many school districts across the country.
While he doesn’t smoke cigarettes or use marijuana, Lodato said the latter was a great help to his wife as she was fighting cancer, though of course it should not be permitted for people who drive a school bus.
“It’s a fact that medical marijuana helps,” he said, and said even Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken in favor of medical marijuana.
“We have liberties in this country, and there has to be some middle of the road somewhere,” Lodato said. “Let’s see if there’s something we can do to make things easier,” and so that employees don’t fear being fired.
The Neola policy passed 3-1, with Lodato dissenting.
Half-cent accountability
The panel overseeing the half-cent sales tax is down to three people, Gregg Laskoski, Lori Sowers and Bob Widmar, and more members are needed, the board heard.
“To date, from June to December, we collected $6.6 million in sales tax revenue,” Sowers said. “For this year, we have collected from July, $2,400 in interest income.”
All totaled, the panel has allocated $59 million for projects since the start and spent $52 million, and in calendar 2021 pulled in $1.26 million per month in collections.
“There are no questionable expenditures, so everything is going where the resolution said it would go,” Sowers said.
Widmar admitted to being skeptical about the tax initially.
“I voted against this, and it was the worst vote I ever made in my life,” he said, noting that he decided to be on the panel to make sure the spending was correct. All the money, he said, has been spent on capital projects, not donuts or other things.
“I’m proud to be a part of this,” Widmar said. “People know what they are doing and doing it with professionalism.”
Lodato thanked Widmar for his work, and for giving the half-cent sales tax “credibility.”
“It’s very important that we continue this work,” Laskoski said in asking for more members to oversee the money coming in and going out. “We need a diversity of opinions.”
Lodato pulled item No. 16 from the consent agenda to illustrate the way some of the money is being spent.
A combination of impact fees and the half-cent sales tax are going to school capacity improvements and fire alarms costing nearly $4 million, and gaining efficiency by having the same company, Ryman Construction, do the work, said Bryan Ragan, director of facilities and construction.
Capacity improvements in the form of “concretables,” a sort of permanent portable classroom, are being implemented at Brooksville, Westside and Suncoast elementary schools, he said.
The fire alarms are being replaced at Brooksville and Westside.
