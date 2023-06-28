TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Highway Patrol, Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida National Guard Counterdrug Taskforce, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations recently participated in a weeklong operation in Columbia County.
The strike force was formed to interdict human smuggling and human trafficking and to seize illegal weapons transported through the state, according to a press release.
The 286 traffic stops conducted led to 33 misdemeanor charges, 350 felony charges, two firearms charges, eight undocumented aliens, 23 drug charges, 42 arrests, recovery of almost $9,000 and the seizure of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and methamphetamine.
"The Florida Highway Patrol is committed to battling the illicit flow of deadly drugs entering our state and damaging our communities," said FLHSMV Executive Director Dave Kerner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.