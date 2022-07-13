NEW PORT RICHEY — A new venue recently opened up that is offering artists a space to perform, in addition to being available for private events and band rehearsals.
Mullins Music acquired the upstairs venue in May to serve as its Music Gallery, and it is located directly adjacent to its main business, 5735 Missouri Avenue, New Port Richey. The Music Gallery was the perfect opportunity to allow owners Eric and Marina Mullins to expand their nonprofit, which aims to provide quality music education to students of all ages regardless of ability, background, or personal circumstances.
Instructors are available to give lessons in many different instruments, including voice, and artists use the recording studios to create something new. The expansion brings a welcome addition to downtown New Port Richey as a new venue option for performers through Mullins Music season shows.
Season passes are being offered at buy one, get one half-off at $100 each through July 23. Individual tickets are $12 per show.
“We were waiting for the right moment,” Eric Mullins said. “When it came to needing more space to do a recital or group classes, we always had to use someone else’s space. It was a fortunate thing that happened.”
The Music Gallery opened its season with a swing dance on June 25 that incorporated dancing lessons. Mullins said the gallery will focus on local artists in the Tampa Bay area and bringing in high quality performances for a reasonable price.
To learn more about the latest events, visit www.mullinsmusic.org.
