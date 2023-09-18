BROOKSVILLE -- Grout can make an impression on visitors to your home, but it won’t be a good one if the grout is dirty, old, cracked or stained.
That’s where Lisa Council and her employees can step in and, using a 7-step process, make the grout clean again, restore the beauty and even enhance the value of a home.
A native of Pinellas County, she’s been in this business for almost 10 years, she said. Before that, she worked as a Realtor and worked for a company that ran the area for the UPS store. Eventually, there were 225 such stores, and Council had worked there for 10 years.
She began to look at a business to get into, one that didn’t have a clear leader, and was going to start a franchise.
“When I left them, I left with their money. My old boss financed me, and I started running it out of my house,” meaning Mrs. Grout, “and when I got up to six employees the county said, ‘You can’t work out of your house anymore.’”
Grout primer
First of all: What is grout?
“Grout is what is in your floors, in between your tiles and in your bathroom. Actually, grout is concrete and imagine running it through a baking sifter,” Council said. “Grout is really fine concrete.”
It’s put between joints of tile to keep the tile together. Tile and grout have been around for a long, long, long time, she said, and one supplier is over 300 years old.
Some manufacturers decided to make the grout not as strong in the 1980s, and the results are apparent today. It might last three or six to 12 years.
“So if I go into a house from the ’30s or ’40s, that grout you have to power tool or chisel it out,” Council said. “You might as well rip it out and put a new bathroom in.”
In the shower zone, where water hits it, it starts to wear out. There’s wear and tear because people love to put bleach or acid or toilet bowl cleaner on it, but that stuff eats the grout.
“They think they’re cleaning the grout, but what they really are doing is destroying it, compromising it,” she said. “So then people like me come in, Mrs. Grout comes in, and we clean it – because it’s been neglected for so long – or we repair it.”
Finding a business
Council had to write five-year plans on possible businesses. Grout was one she had considered and rejected.
She had ridden a truck in North Carolina and had worked with a grouting company.
“I did not want to be on somebody’s floor,” she said. “At the time we didn’t do showers. I had a really nice office that overlooked Tampa Bay.”
“I thought automobiles would be sexy.”
She assembled a five-year plan and found out you had to buy all these programs every few years that cost $50,000, and they probably cost more now.
Her mother had needed some grout work done and Council tried to hire someone, but everyone she encountered was “shady” or smelled of alcohol.
“I just couldn’t find a company that represented well.”
When you’re working on grout, especially if you’re doing the floors and then cleaning and resealing the floors, you’re moving everything in that person’s house that’s on that floor.
“You want somebody trustworthy,” she said. “It was a lot of 1099s, ‘Hey I got my uncle in town and he can help me,’” and issues with insurance.
That made her try it, and the company consisted of her and a part-timer.
Her company grew. She rented out her house and moved in with her boyfriend, now her husband, then moved back to the house but then was told she couldn’t have a business in her house.
Nearly all of her workers are women, though she occasionally hires men, including one who plays the violin. They take training and after about six months they have the work mastered, and then they go out on calls.
“We do everything in steps and procedures,” she said, and she showed an area of the building she owns where workers learn how to mix grout and do other procedures.
The workers are employees, not contractors, Council said. They have 401ks but she’s not big enough yet to be able to provide health insurance, however she can point them in a direction where they can get help.
There’s a lot of demand for her company’s services, she said, and it’s a combination of sealing the grout before it gets dirty in newer houses. In old houses, it’s repairing the grout before the shower is compromised to the point that it has to be pulled down.
It would be easier to spend $800 to $1,400 repairing it than spending $6,000 to $12,000 to replace a shower.
Goldman helps
While Council had built a growing and successful business in Hernando County, she said she knew she needed help learning how to run the business.
“Unless you go get an MBA, who knows how to run a company?” she asked. “I went through coaches and different groups, and then actually my cousin saw my office and me doing a video in my office on Facebook.”
He flew in from Arizona to see her and told her about the Goldman Sachs program called 10,000 Small Businesses.
She was a little skeptical.
“Goldman? You mean that big financial institute? What would they want to do with me?”
She applied and it was like applying for college. You get interviewed on Zoom, she said, and then she was picked.
“It’s a scholarship program, and basically what they do is run you through a mini-MBA in 14 weeks,” Council said. “Once you finish the program and finish your five-year growth plan, they fly you to New York.”
She originally had a coach telling her what she needed to do but thought it was “above her head.”
Then she got the instruction from Goldman and it all fell into place.
Everything she was hearing at Goldman she had heard from the coach, and now it was coming from Goldman.
She thought the first question in the training was absurd: How did she plan to exit her business? She soon realized that it was something she had to consider.
What if her son doesn’t want to do the business? What would happen to the employees? To the customers?
“This is my second baby. I have my son and then I have this baby,” Council said.
They had her look at all aspects of her business.
“It went over my big goals. We had to set big goals, not little goals,” she said.
“Not five-year plan goals but huge goals, and what would they be.”
Another big issue was accrual accounting. She said she didn’t understand the numbers in her business.
“I thought it was just a waste of time,” she said of accrual accounting, and then learned why it’s good and how to track money.
“It has taught me to be a little more thrifty,” she said.
Doing the right things
“My marketing was right,” she said. “I knew who my target market is.”
“The [company] car’s an ‘eye-catcher.’ My brother actually does the cars for me.”
Each one is an individually sculpted piece of art.
She gets new business through the visibility of the cars, the referrals from customers and “second jobs” at previous customers, she said, as well as some advertising.
Future plans include possibly franchising and turning the house that’s on the same property as her office into a home office for the franchising operation. But that’s in the future.
There are challenges, though. Costs are rising. Insurance for their cars is going up almost $10,000.
“The insurances are my biggest hurdles,” she said. “I know who’s getting rich: The insurance companies.”
The training from Goldman Sachs has put her on the pathway to greater success, Council said.
“It was the thing that for 10 years I was searching to teach me about my business,” she said.
