PASCO COUNTY — Beginning the week of July 4, Morris Bridge Road will remain closed in both directions between State Road 54 and Chancey Road as crews fill a hole that opened along the road in early May.
The road is expected to be closed through the end of August, with signs directing drivers to alternate routes.
Project Details:
- Work hours are weekdays – 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Some weekend work is possible
- Project is expected to take 30 to 45 days to complete, depending upon weather conditions
- Target completion date is late August 2022
Southern Road & Bridge, LLC is the contractor for this Pasco County Public Works project.
