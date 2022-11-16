NEW PORT RICHEY — For the past 16 years, Maya Hyppolite ran one of the most successful local businesses you have never heard of. Morganna’s Alchemy, a line of natural, organic, ethically sourced skin care products, developed its wares in the city and shipped them to distributors all over the world.
Last week, however, Hyppolite opened her first retail store, at 6610 U.S. 19 N. The building will also be used to create products.
“Before, I wasn’t concentrated on selling it locally,” said Hyppolite, whose entrepreneurial journey took her to the other side of the globe before she settled in New Port Richey. Born in Haiti, she became a chemist and earned a master’s degree in cosmetic science at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. She later spent five years in Belgium working for some of the largest cosmetics companies before returning to the United States and working for brands such as Arid Deodorant and Nair hair remover.
She moved here to be near her parents, married, had children and divorced. That led her to change her path.
“I wanted to do something entrepreneurial,” she said, so that she could work and care for her children. “The first few years were out of my house,” Yes, the classic story of concocting magic potions in the home kitchen is true in her case, she said.
Her first product was an elixir using paracress, also known as the toothache plant. It has anesthetic properties and a numbing effect, which makes it a popular ingredient in skin care products as it reduces muscle tension.
All of Morganna Alchemy’s products are based on natural, organic plants, and Hyppolite can tell you the source of every ingredient you read on the label.
“In Haiti we always go to the plants first,” she said. “We go to nature first, before we go to a doctor.” She grew up watching her older women relatives use plants for medicinal and cosmetic concoctions, and in Europe she found the thirst for natural, sustainably produced products that is starting to take hold in the United States.
“My first big contract was in France, for M6 Boutique, which is the French shopping channel,” she said. “Every three months I would go to Paris and be on TV. My message was always natural, organic, ethical.”
It’s a message that came from inside her and not as part of a strategy.
“I didn’t have a plan,” she said. “I still don’t have a plan. I wanted to make this stuff, so I made it. It might sound crazy, but my advice (to would be entrepreneurs) is if you feel it, do it.”
For more information, visit www.morgannasalchemy.com.
