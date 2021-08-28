More trash talk: Tarpon Springs to put the city’s solid waste contract out to bid again

TARPON SPRINGS — When city commissioners initially discussed switching the city’s waste removal contract from longtime service provider Waste Management to Waste Pro of Florida, the item was met with strong support as well as staunch opposition.
During a lengthy discussion Aug. 10, the board was conflicted over whether to select Waste Pro, whose five-year contract proposal was more than $8 million lower than Waste Management, a company that has served Tarpon Springs for more than two decades, contributes to several civic causes and has a reputation for excellent customer service in the community.
The commission ultimately voted 3-2 in favor of allowing the Budget Advisory Committee to look over the proposals and to collect feedback from residents before making a final decision. After hearing the results, which included the BAC advising to go with Waste Pro and 55 percent of 265 survey responses agreeing that cost was the main factor, commissioners decided on Aug. 24 to send the request for proposal, or RFP, back out for bid with the idea of having companies submit proposals for like services, including pickup days and roll-off collection.
“At the end of the day, I do think it’s going to be best for the residents and best for us all if we go out for RFP again, with some different parameters that I talked about,” Vice Mayor Jacob Karr said after more than a dozen residents and several representatives from each firm spoke on the item.
“If it’s a significant amount of money between a two-day service or four-day service, we can make that decision. If it’s a significant amount of money for roll-offs, we can make that decision. So, I do feel that’s going to be the best approach to take.”
Under the terms of the proposals the city received, Waste Management submitted a five-year contract at a total cost of more than $28 million, which would result in an increase of $8.46 per month per resident. The deal would ensure residents’ pickup dates remained the same, with WM’s more fuel-efficient trucks running twice a week in the city as opposed to Waste Pro’s diesel trucks operating five days a week, with half the city’s solid waste collected on Monday and Thursday, the other half on Tuesday and Friday and the entire city’s recyclable materials picked up on Wednesday, according to Waste Pro’s proposal.
While Commissioner Connor Donovan noted Waste Pro’s bid came in considerably lower than Waste Management, resulting in a minimal monthly increase of $1.15 per resident, making the decision to go with them an “easy one,” others questioned the company’s customer service record and daily presence in the city.
“You scored the highest on the cost but for the service category you were not the highest. Could you explain why?” Mayor Chris Alahouzos asked Waste Pro representative Tracy Meehan, referring to the grading system used by the city’s evaluation committee that reviewed the three proposals. Meehan said the low score was due to confusion over where the company was taking its recyclable materials.
Alahouzos also asked the city attorney how they could get out of the contract if not satisfied with the level of service and was told they could build clauses into the deal. The mayor said he was also concerned about a mass text message Waste Management sent to thousands of residents that contained “false and incomplete” information.
“We have a responsibility to provide very good service for less money,” Alahouzos said, noting the $8 million was a “big difference” that was “very, very difficult to overlook.”
However, Commissioner Costa Vatikiotis agreed with Karr and asked for the contract to be rebid.
“I think we need to go back to the drawing board, the way Vice Mayor Karr described it,” he said. “So, I’m not going to support approving any contract this evening and I would be for rejecting all three bids and going out to bid again.”
The commission voted in favor of that decision, although it took a tie vote (Commissioner Townsend Tarapani was absent), a confusing second motion and a quick check of the rule book by the city clerk to reach a final verdict, with Karr, Alahouzos and Vatikiotis voting yes and Donovan voting no.
After the meeting, Alahouzos spoke about the commission’s decision, which will require the city to invoke an extension clause in its current contract with Waste Management that is set to expire in September.
“We deferred this from the last meeting because we wanted to get more public input and a recommendation from the Budget Advisory Committee, and we got that at this meeting,” he said.
“Even though Waste Pro’s price was good, we want to put it out for bid again so everyone is bidding on the exact same things,” he said. “Before it was up to them to tell us what service they will provide, now we will tell them exactly what we are looking for.”
When asked if he was frustrated with having to start the process all over again, the mayor said he was more upset with Waste Management’s “unprofessional” handling of the text and the differences in price.
“Two things I always look for in a contract is cost and service,” he said, “and you can’t have good service without a cost. But I think Waste Management will be more cautious with the price they offer this time, and hopefully it will come back to us by the end of October so the BOC can make a final decision.”
