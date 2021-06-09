More businesses coming to Holiday Mall, the Grove

Future offerings at two ambitious Pasco County retail and entertainment developments, one to the east and another to the west, continue to grow.
Wesley Chapel-based Mishorim Gold Properties purchased the Grove in Wesley Chapel in 2019 and followed up that investment a year later by buying Holiday Mall on U.S. Highway 19 in West Pasco.
Late last month, MGold Properties announced the future arrival of new tenants to both locations.
Holiday Mall, purchased in 2020 for $8.56 million, located at the southeast corner of U.S. 19 and Moog Road and anchored by a Winn-Dixie grocery store, will be the new home to PK’s PlayZone and Grille. The indoor entertainment complex will be relocating to Holiday from its current location in the Town ’n’ Country area of Tampa.
The new Pasco home of PK’s will be a 24,000 square foot family fun center featuring laser tag, a rope course, rock climbing, ninja obstacles, a toddler zone and virtual reality experiences. There will also be more than 100 video games, four party rooms and electronic dart boards.
MGold Properties purchased the Grove in Wesley Chapel in 2019 for approximately $64 million with the intent to transform it into the area’s downtown destination. One of the location’s newest attractions came in February with the reopening of a renovated, expanded luxury movie theater complex.
The latest addition to the Grove is described in a press release as a new concept in home decorating. Bealls Outlet/Home Centric will occupy about 35,000 square feet in the Grove’s former Toys R Us store and offer an additional home section containing furniture, artwork and holiday supplies.
Bealls Outlet/Home Centric is expected to open later this year and MGold Properties plans to spend an additional $110 million in future improvements to the Grove.
Other projects and tenants coming to the Grove include a Hawaiian-themed miniature golf course, a container park of 94 shipping containers showcasing restaurants and retail businesses, a national coffee chain, a national grocery store, a residential community called Grove West and another residential community to the north that expects to hold 540 homes.
“We have reimagined shopping and have turned the Grove into Wesley Chapel’s downtown,” said MGold Properties developer Mark Gold in a press release. “This is where families can shop, play and stay. There is nothing like it anywhere.”
In addition to the properties in Holiday and Wesley Chapel, MGold Properties has under contract the purchase of a 220,000-square-foot retail center in Tampa for approximately $22 million. When the purchase is complete, the site will be the 23rd property owned by the partnership and the third property purchased in 20 months.
MGold Properties announced it’s looking to purchase more than 1 million square feet of commercial retail space in the next year.
