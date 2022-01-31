Moore to retire at end of term on Pasco commission

Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore announced Monday that he’s retiring from the commission at the end of his term.
He was up for re-election to his District 2 seat in November of this year; no one has filed for the seat yet.
“Today, after much deliberation and discussions with my family, I have decided that I will be retiring from the Pasco County Board of County Commissioners at the end of my term and will return to the private sector full-time,” Moore wrote in a statement released on Monday. “It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the citizens of Pasco County over the past seven years and I am pleased to have led a number of transformative changes to better the quality of life for the citizens of Pasco County.”
He was elected to the Board of County Commissioners in 2014, serving as chairman in 2017 and 2020, and vice-chairman in 2016 and 2019.
Moore owns a business consulting firm and lives in Wesley Chapel with his wife and three children.
He pushed hard and successfully for a six-month moratorium on new apartment applications in his district, and it has been extended to a full year.
Growth has been a big issue in Pasco County, especially with all the business activity that’s attracted to the area and the recent news of the new Amazon facility.
At a recent County Commission meeting, Chairman Kathryn Starkey noted that with all the business growth in the community, the workers will need housing and some of that will need to be affordable, or workers might move up to Hernando County in search of housing, which would put more strain on Pasco’s already stressed road system.
“I am extremely grateful for the citizens of Pasco County who placed their trust and vote in me,” Moore said in his letter. “Even though I am retiring from the commission, I will always be your champion and will continue to be by your side fighting for what is best for our county’s future.”
