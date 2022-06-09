PORT RICHEY – As someone who has not only benefited from yoga but from nonprofit organizations that have offered classes, Army veteran Forest Spall wants to give back.
Starting this month, Spall will begin offering a donation-based Community Yoga Class where he will lead adaptive yoga and will feature a different nonprofit on the second Sunday of each month. The first class is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 12 at Flow Yoga, 7711 Grand Boulevard, Port Richey.
Classes are open to all yoga levels, and Spall is experienced with adapting yoga to the best of participant’s abilities – from individuals who are wheelchair bound to those living with other abilities.
Spall also teaches a monthly yoga class at Craft Life Brewery in Hudson the first Sunday of the month at 12 p.m. and a yoga with butterflies class in Sarasota. Having a butterfly in his beard for 20 minutes while teaching was “one of the most majestic experiences ever.”
“Yoga has given me an abundance and to keep it, I have to give it away,” Spall said. “I came to yoga in a wheelchair recovering from major ankle surgery in 2015 and I found out about it after I called a nonprofit that’s local, Warrior Wellness Program. They were having a yoga class, and I don’t know what I experienced but I knew I wanted more.”
Since then, Spall has gotten involved around the county offering yoga classes through nonprofit organizations. As part of his Community Yoga Classes, Spall knows who he wants to help – largely veteran-based nonprofits. He said he is also open to learning about other nonprofit organizations that could be a beneficiary in the future.
At Warrior Wellness Program, the organization provides a five-day wellness program for combat veterans and has other programs to serve a broader branch of veterans. Its mission is to empower veterans by providing effective alternative therapies and community engagement.
“How has yoga changed my life?” Spall said. “Three words: purpose, meaning, value. By adapting yoga to your uniqueness, I have a purpose, and it brings value not only to this world but to myself, and there’s a lot of meaning to it.”
Spall said he hopes to change lives through sharing yoga. And if he doesn’t know who he may have saved through his classes, he said he at least has saved his own.
To learn more about his classes and to sign up, visit yogawithforest.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.