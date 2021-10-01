NEW PORT RICHEY — A three-day bike festival is coming downtown that will celebrate sweet rides, charitable giving, and non-stop music in Sims Park.
The Cotee River Bike Fest returns the weekend of Oct. 8-10 with music on two stages, food, drinks, and vendors. Fire & Iron MC will lead the poker run starting at Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey on Saturday, Oct. 9. Attendees interested in getting their COVID-19 vaccine can do so by pharmacists prepared with doses.
Farrell Cares has been hosting Bike Fest since 2018, when the Chamber of Commerce looked for someone new to take the popular event over. Throughout the years, Farrell Cares has raised more than $50,000 to support local charities. This year, the beneficiaries will be Pasco Safety Town and the Children’s Burn Foundation.
“Every year we pick two charities,” said Tina Farrell, event host. “One is always The Children’s Burn Camp because we have the Fire & Iron guys volunteer to run the beer booths and it’s their charity of choice. It’s a very touching charity because the kids that go to these camps are so severely burned that when they go out in public, people stare at them, so in these camps everyone is just like them.”
Pasco Safety Town is a miniaturized town built on six acres to teach children ages 5-8 about safety — from pedestrian and bicycle safety to severe weather, animals, seatbelts, internet, electrical and more.
The musical acts will feature Battle of the Bands 2021 winner Switch N’Whisky, alongside national act Molly Hatchet. Other bands performing throughout the weekend include Stone Grey, Kiss America, Southbound 75, Kid Kentucky, Diary of an Ozzman, Oaklee Band, Tommy Roxx Band, Bus Stop Band, Rockit Fly, Jeff Burdette, and More is More.
The three-day charitable event is a passion project for Farrell Cares, which appreciates the opportunity to give back to the community.
Additionally, attendees can donate $20 for a chance to win a 2002 Harley-Davidson Dyna Super Glide that has 24,743 miles and features a Screamin’ Eagle performance exhaust, Mikuni carburetor, detachable windshield, saddlebags, and rider backrest. The drawing will be done on Oct. 9, and attendees need not be present to win. Tickets can be purchased at Team Farrell, 6835 Commerce Ave., Port Richey, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We like seeing people enjoy themselves, hanging out with friends they may not have seen in a while and listening to the music,” Farrell said. “The bikers love the ride, and just by purchasing drinks you’re helping to give back to the community.”
The title sponsors of this year’s event are the Fran Haasch Law Group of Palm Harbor; Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey; Doran, Beam & Farrell Pasco Law Team; and Team Farrell.
For more information on this year’s bike fest, visit www.coteeriverbikefest.org.
