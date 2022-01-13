BROOKSVILLE — A parade in honor of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place on Monday, Jan. 17, starting at 10 a.m.
The parade has a “Moving the Dream Forward” theme, and will start as participants at Hernando High School line up on Varsity Drive, turn right onto Oakwood Drive, turn left onto Howell Avenue and then left on Fort Dade Avenue.
Numerous other events in the region will celebrate the life and work of the famed civil rights leader, who spoke out for freedom and justice in the face of hostility and opposition, and whose words ring out today amid arguments over race, education, voting rights, equity, economic opportunity and more.
