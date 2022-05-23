SPRING HILL — Her given name is Antoinette, but she prefers the nickname she’s had since childhood: “Mitzi.”
There was a pattern to names, she said, in Sicilian families back then. The first child was named for the father’s mother, then the next for the father. That’s how you get so many Anthonys, Antoinettes, Francises, Franks and so on.
But nearly everyone had nicknames, Mitzi Calderella said.
“No one calls me Antoinette,” she said.
A friend of Mitzi’s who documented the lives and loves of his friends — “The Huckie Boys” — listed several people by the names by which friends knew them: Flop, Meatball, Bird, Pastry, Stiff, Babe, S-- Color Shoes and so forth. Some got variations on their given names, so there was Pompeo (Cosmo), Vincent (Vinny), Rocco (Tudy), Alfonso (Sonny), Augusto (Auggie) and Joseph (JoJo).
And then there were the last names, with your tongue rolling as you explored the vowels and consonants, all the names ending in vowels and reminding you of a far-off land, a peninsula plus an island that was getting a good swift kick in the tuckus, from whose ports millions sought a better life for themselves and their children in that land of America.
Mitzi is 90 and lives in a nice, well-appointed home in a Spring Hill subdivision. She was born in 1932, she said, and grew up in Manhattan.
Her grandfather worked for the Italian government in import-export, she said, and her father and his brothers were born in different countries. They spoke five different languages.
On the wall is a photo of her father and his brother in a food store they owned in Manhattan. “See the drawers?” she asked. “You know what’s in there?
“Pasta,” Mitzi said. “They didn’t have boxes then. They sent you cartons, loose, and then I had the job of, when I came home from school, of emptying out the boxes — I was 8, 9 years old — and put them in certain drawers. If they were almost empty, I would clean out the drawer and put them in a brown bag, and my father gave them to the poor when they came in for a piece of prosciutto bone, a piece of fat.”
Families with nine, 10 or 13 kids fed them through her father, who knew what they were going through.
Times were tough before the U.S. entered World War II, what with the Depression, and people did whatever work they could to support their families and pay the bills.
Even so, Mitzi said, people took pride in their religion and in their homes. During the “feasts” in New York City, people would carry the “saints” through the streets and pin money to them. It was considered a great honor to carry the saint, she said.
People would come from out of state to attend the feasts, then go shopping. Her father would put out food and people would place their orders. “When they went back, they didn’t have it,” Mitzi said of the food they loved.
At 16, around 1947, Mitzi said she wanted to go to work over the summer and make money, so her father set her up with a job at his attorney’s office. She said she went to work there, but was very scared at first.
Mitzi took out a photo of a handsome young man in an Army uniform and a beautiful young woman in a wedding dress. It was her brother-in-law, Anthony. He was 19 years old and had just married the girl, whom Mitzi thought might have been called Kiki, or Katherine. “He made it to age 20,” Mitzi said. “The day after he turned 20, he was killed.”
He died at Normandy, and no one kept in touch with the girl, Mitzi said, but at some point she had Anthony’s body brought back to the U.S. and buried in the veterans cemetery on Long Island.
Her voice catches a bit. “They were babies when they went to war,” she said.
Her husband, Frank — nicknamed “Babe” — was a “Gold Star” son, and he wasn’t allowed to enlist, Mitzi said.
A friend, Anthony Sanducci, has written some of his memories and sent them to Mitzi. He’s a few years older than Mitzi, and he tells of “The Huckie Boys,” who were a club in the mid-1940s during the war, but ended when the Korean War began and the members were drafted or enlisted in the military.
“Fortunately,” Sanducci wrote, “all returned by 1955.”
They hung out in a park across the street from where she lived, Mitzi said.
In 1985, there was a reunion of “The Huckie Boys” and their wives, and more than 50 people showed up for a party at a restaurant in the Bronx and had a great time.
It’s fun talking to Mitzi. She’s just full of memories and stories of a New York that was so different from today.
There’s been joy but also sadness in her life.
Her son, Vincent, 63, is a freelance photographer in New York who teaches karate to children at his church, and her daughter Adrienne, 67, comes around to the house every day to work on the computer and do other chores. Mitzi doesn’t do the whole computer thing, she said.
Babe died last year.
She showed a photo of her other son, John Michael, and asked, “Do you know the other man in the photo?”
It took a few seconds, then you realize that it’s the late James Gandolfini of “The Sopranos” fame. John had called Mitzi to tell her the show was shooting near where he lived and he got his photo taken. John was a handsome chap with a beard, and looked thrilled as he posed with Gandolfini.
Tragically, John died in a car accident in the early 2000s.
Babe worked for the Irving Trust Co. in Manhattan, first at the end of Wall Street and then in the tower at 40 Wall St., once known as the Bank of Manhattan Building and now owned by former President Donald Trump.
“He worked for them from when he was 19 years old until he retired at 58,” Mitzi said of her husband.
Mitzi moved to Florida with her husband in 1990.
On a recent Monday, she was showing off photos of an infant great-grandson and wondering which one to send with thank-you notes. She had also found some more photos she wanted to share, and just talk about life.
Among the other photos was a prom picture from 1950 with Babe, and a wedding picture from 1952. Babe was a handsome chap, and Mitzi was a real beauty.
Things sure have changed since those days when glamorous women and well-dressed men stepped out on Fifth Avenue in New York City, she said, went to nightclubs and listened to live music by the likes of Frank Sinatra and the big bands.
She misses that.
She’d go back to New York in a minute, but “I would like to go back to the way it was,” she said. “And that’s impossible. My time, you walked Fifth Avenue, you walked with people that knew where they were going, knew exactly where they were going to wind up. It was so, so different. They walked different, they talked different, they dressed different. In those days it was beautiful clothes, beautiful suits, men wore beautiful topcoats, women wore handbags, silk stockings, high heels, dressed ‘to the nines.’ Three was no such thing as jeans.”
Gloria Vanderbilt may have made a ton of money off jeans, but look at how women dress nowadays, she said.
“They dress like they’re going to go on a truck.”
Photos from nights on the town and in the Poconos show the fun they had. In one shot, Mitzi and her friends are in a “City Jail.” In another, they’re enjoying each other’s company at a Poconos resort.
You can talk to Mitzi all day, and she always has a funny story to tell about something that happened to her or the people in her circle. There’s a story behind every photo, and she’s in her element as she tells you about a New York that’s long gone.
And her message for the rest of us is simple but profound.
“Continue doing what you love the best,” she said. “That’s my philosophy. Enjoy every single day that God gives you.”
