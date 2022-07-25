Missing woman found dead in Levy County

An elderly woman who went missing around July 20 from her home in Brooksville was found in Levy County, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a July 25 press release.
The last time family members had contact with her was at about 8 p.m. on July 17, when they spoke with her via the landline telephone at her residence.
Joan Kaloustian, 76, was found at about 5 p.m. on July 24 by a hunter in a wooded area off U.S. 19. Her vehicle, a 2012 Dodge Caravan, was found deep in the woods and stuck in the mud. She had been diagnosed with dementia.
That location is about 85 miles from her home in Highpoint.
Foul play is not suspected, the Sheriff’s Office said.
