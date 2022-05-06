Missing Hernando Beach man found dead on May 6

A man who went missing in the area was found dead on Friday, May 6, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
In a press release on Wednesday, May 4, the agency said it was looking for Richard Joseph Adolphe Paquet. He and his wife had recently arrived in Florida, having driven from Nova Scotia, Canada.
Sometime before midnight on May 3, Paquet backed his vehicle, a pewter colored panel van, into a driveway at 4039 Companero Entra in Hernando Beach. The Paquets did not know the people who live at this address.
The residents did not see the van in the driveway until the following morning, and contacted law enforcement at that time.
Upon arrival, deputies met with Paquet’s wife. The wife, who appeared to be disoriented, told deputies the couple stopped there last night to sleep. She went to sleep at approximately midnight, and when she went to sleep Richard Paquet was still in the van. When the wife awoke this morning, he was gone.
On May 3, Sheriff Al Nienhuis said in a posting on Facebook, Richard Paquet was involved in a minor traffic crash in Brooksville. Neither Paquet nor his wife were injured and he was able to drive his vehicle from the scene of the crash. Deputies met with him in Hernando Beach later that day, about 5:30 p.m., and he was checked but he did not meet the criteria for Baker Acting. People reported later that day to detectives that he was acting irrationally that night.
Family members said Richard Paquet did not have any medical and/or mental health issues prior to traveling to Florida. It is unknown if he recently suffered from an unknown medical issue, causing him to act erratically.
Nienhuis said several units from his and other agencies were involved in the search for Richard Paquet over the past two days, and cadaver dogs from Pasco County eventually alerted on Friday, May 6, near a seawall where his body was found in the water.
Foul play is not suspected, Nienhuis said.
