During the morning hours of Aug. 8, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office received a report of a missing adult in the Hernando Beach area. The elderly male, who suffers from dementia, was reported missing by his wife at 7:36 a.m. and units were dispatched within moments.
As this is not the first time this gentleman had been reported as missing, his wife had attached a Bluetooth tracking device to her husband's belt. With this technology, using her cellphone, she was able to provide deputies timely location information, allowing the deputies to recover her husband by 7:54 a.m. With the high heat index this time of year and the multiple access points to water in the area, this assistance of technology helped locate the man within 18 minutes and deputies returned him safely to his family.
"Whether it is a child with special needs or a senior who is forgetful, there are usually warning signs that a person is prone to wandering,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “Technology is one of the best tools family members can use to alert them when that individual has unexpectedly left the house. It also provides invaluable tools to increase the likelihood the person will be returned safely. We strongly encourage families to research what technology is right for their situation."
For more information on some of the devices available that provide this type of tracking capability, visit https://www.hernandosheriff.org/documents/programs/Wanderer_locators.pdf
