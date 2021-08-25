PORT RICHEY — It may have seemed like bad luck to open a business just a few months before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, but one couple’s independent doughnut shop survived and is even growing in popularity.
Mimi’s Minis is a family-run doughnut shop in Embassy Plaza, 9454 U.S. 19, Port Richey. Patrons will find a delicious array of miniature doughnuts, New York-styled bagels, coffees, lattes and cappuccinos. Jay and Lana Van Doren saw an opportunity to give the public a unique experience with their doughnuts after the old mini doughnut factory in St. Petersburg closed in 2019.
“There isn’t anything like this in the area,” co-owner Lana Van Doren said. “The big sell is the freshness and that they’re made from scratch. I’m big into taste and experience.”
The shop was named after the couple’s oldest daughter, Ava, whom they called “Mimi” as a child. The Van Doren’s venture is a family business, with their adopted son helping behind the counter.
Mimi’s Minis offers a variety of doughnuts, such as Fruity Pebbles and Oreo to Boston cream and salted caramel. A surprising favorite, Van Doren said, is the fruit salsa doughnut, inspired by her cousin’s creation. On the weekends, Lana makes full-size doughnuts from scratch. Sometimes the business will collaborate with local breweries, like Liquid Garage, and create an alcohol-infused doughnut that tastes incredible.
A unique partnership came out of the opportunity to serve coffee from Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Co., a specialty found at Walt Disney World. Van Doren said Joffrey’s is highly selective of who it allows to carry its brand of coffee, and the couple even had to interview for it.
The Van Doren’s believe in giving back to the community, especially after seeing how the locals have stepped up to shop local during a challenging year. Mimi’s Minis often hosts contests, one of which most recently asked residents to submit their children’s back-to-school photos to receive free mini doughnuts. In 2020, past County Commissioner Mike Wells got together with Mimi’s Minis and ordered 1,200 doughnuts to deliver to the firehouses in Pasco.
“We’ve been fortunate, the community has been amazing,” Van Doren said.
In return for all the community support it has received, a table inside of Mimi’s Minis is dedicated to local businesses. Products for sale include soaps, scrubs, bracelets, and pottery. Every now and then, the doughnut shop will host pop-up vendors to showcase local talent around the county.
Recently, the Van Doren’s have embarked upon a mobile set up, taking their doughnuts on the road to serve at weddings, proms, birthday events and other social occasions. Party attendees can create their own topping and observe doughnuts being made fresh before them.
Mimi’s Minis is online at Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.